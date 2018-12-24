28日(金)から29日(土)にかけて、非常に強い寒気の影響で、東海や近畿の大都市でも積雪となりそうです。最新の交通情報や気象情報に注意してください。

【東海】

東海は28日午前0時頃から雪が降りはじめ、積もるでしょう。28日の予想積雪深は名古屋で8センチ、岐阜市で12センチです。その後、29日かけてさらに雪が降る見込みです。

【近畿】

近畿は、京都や大阪で金曜の夜から土曜を中心に雪が降る予想です。29日の予想積雪深は、京都市(平地)で5センチ、大阪で1センチでしょう。近畿では30日も降雪の可能性があります。

It will snow from 28th to 29th. The snow will cover the ground even in some large cities such as Nagoya, Kyoto and Osaka. The snow will be about 8cm deep in Nagoya and 5cm in Kyoto.

In addition, especially on the Pacific side, the traffic will be disrupted.

In Tokyo, there is no fear of snowing, but the intercity traffic may be disrupted.

（気象予報士・甲斐 友貴）