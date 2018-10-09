



戦時中に撮られたビーチでの写真の中に携帯電話を見ていると思われる男性が写り込んでいたことが明らかになり、タイムトラベラーではないかと話題になっています。

戦時中の写真を時折公開しているTwitterユーザー（@StuartHumphryes

）が、1943年に英南部コーンウォールのビーチでくつろぐ人々の様子を写した写真を投稿したところ、南ロンドンの歴史的な写真を集めるSouth London History（@SouthHistory）が携帯電話を凝視している男性の姿を発見しました。



Er… is it just me or is this guy checking his phone… in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/aUKuFGBQMf





その後、ケビン・パーセル博士（@kevinpurcell）が「素晴らしい発見」と返信し、「これは明らかにタイムトラベラーの旅行者が携帯電話をチェックしているところだ」とコメントしました。



Good catch. It’s clearly the man in the shot is a time travelling tourist checking his mobile device.

Finally the evidence we need that time travel is real.

We now see things in old photos that we missed before but know we know they’re phones now that we have them!

— Dr Kevin Purcell (@kevinpurcell) October 1, 2018