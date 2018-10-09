 
戦時中に撮られたビーチでの写真の中に携帯電話を見ていると思われる男性が写り込んでいたことが明らかになり、タイムトラベラーではないかと話題になっています。

ついにタイムトラベルが存在するという証拠が出たか

戦時中の写真を時折公開しているTwitterユーザー（@StuartHumphryes
）が、1943年に英南部コーンウォールのビーチでくつろぐ人々の様子を写した写真を投稿したところ、南ロンドンの歴史的な写真を集めるSouth London History（@SouthHistory）が携帯電話を凝視している男性の姿を発見しました。
 


 
その後、ケビン・パーセル博士（@kevinpurcell）が「素晴らしい発見」と返信し、「これは明らかにタイムトラベラーの旅行者が携帯電話をチェックしているところだ」とコメントしました。
 


 
 
Source:Fox News
Photo:Tinh tế Photo
(lexi)