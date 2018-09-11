日本で暮らす我々日本人にとっては当たり前すぎて、それがすごいともナンとも思わないものでも、海外の人から見ると「やっぱり日本ってスゴイ」と思えるものがままあるようだ。

やはりニッポンは違う！と、外国人をうならせる日本ならではのものをご紹介したい。

例えば、ガムは噛み終わったら紙に包んで捨てましょう！

これが常識の我々にとっては、特に珍しくもないこちら。

▼ガム付属の「捨て紙」

This Japanese gum container comes with a little pad of post-its for your discarded gum from mildlyinteresting

日本では、噛み終わったら包んで捨てられるように、ガムの容器に付箋方式の紙が付いている。

このように海外では驚きと共に受け止められている。

外国人が驚く日本らしさはほかにも。

▼トイレの優れた洗浄・音消し機能

Japanese toilets often have a button that plays white noise/water sounds so you can poop without other people hearing your business. from mildlyinteresting

Moniさん(@monikakuelsheimer)がシェアした投稿 - 2017年 4月月5日午前7時36分PDT

▼一目で個室トイレの利用状況がわかる掲示板

This toilet in Japan has a system of occupied/vacant toilets information from mildlyinteresting

▼ルールに忠実な人々

Another reason why I love Japan from pics

Why I love Japan. from pics

▼日本人は整列が得意！

To contrast the China tourist post; Here’s a photo I took of Tokyo commuters waiting for their train from pics

▼事故防止に貢献！駅で目にする指差し確認

Stelle mir dt Bahn-Schaffner vor, die mit weißen Handschuhen am Zug entlang zeigen und Dinge rufen… #pointandcall https://t.co/ATmpPY2Cev pic.twitter.com/rZ2GdVjauz - Dörte Schröder (@deltasig) 2017年4月2日

▼盗難防止の 傘のロッカー