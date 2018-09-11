やっぱり日本は違う！訪日外国人が驚く日本ならではのもの7選
日本で暮らす我々日本人にとっては当たり前すぎて、それがすごいともナンとも思わないものでも、海外の人から見ると「やっぱり日本ってスゴイ」と思えるものがままあるようだ。
やはりニッポンは違う！と、外国人をうならせる日本ならではのものをご紹介したい。
例えば、ガムは噛み終わったら紙に包んで捨てましょう！
これが常識の我々にとっては、特に珍しくもないこちら。
▼ガム付属の「捨て紙」
This Japanese gum I have came with little pieces of paper inside for you to spit your gum in to when you’re finished with it. from mildlyinteresting
This Japanese gum container comes with a little pad of post-its for your discarded gum from mildlyinteresting
日本では、噛み終わったら包んで捨てられるように、ガムの容器に付箋方式の紙が付いている。
このように海外では驚きと共に受け止められている。
外国人が驚く日本らしさはほかにも。
▼トイレの優れた洗浄・音消し機能
Japanese toilets often have a button that plays white noise/water sounds so you can poop without other people hearing your business. from mildlyinteresting
▼一目で個室トイレの利用状況がわかる掲示板
This toilet in Japan has a system of occupied/vacant toilets information from mildlyinteresting
▼ルールに忠実な人々
Another reason why I love Japan from pics
Why I love Japan. from pics
▼日本人は整列が得意！
To contrast the China tourist post; Here’s a photo I took of Tokyo commuters waiting for their train from pics
▼事故防止に貢献！駅で目にする指差し確認
Stelle mir dt Bahn-Schaffner vor, die mit weißen Handschuhen am Zug entlang zeigen und Dinge rufen… #pointandcall https://t.co/ATmpPY2Cev pic.twitter.com/rZ2GdVjauz
- Dörte Schröder (@deltasig) 2017年4月2日