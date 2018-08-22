「ブラック・ホールに男性が落ちた」として話題に
「世界で最も黒い物質」でコーティングされた深さ2.4メートルの「黒い穴」に男性が落下し、病院に運ばれることとなりました。この黒い穴はポルトガルの美術館に展示された作品の1つでした。
これが実際に美術館で展示されていた「穴」。インド出身の彫刻家であるアニッシュ・カプーア氏の作品で、「Descent into Limbo(辺獄への転落)」と名付けられていました。
This is an art installation from Portugal's @fundacao_serralves. Unfortunately for one unlucky art aficianado, it's also a literal hole in the ground, which he didn't find out until he fell into it. Head to digg.com to get the rest of the story on @anish.kapoor's literally brain breaking work of art. Diggさん(@digg)がシェアした投稿 - 2018年 8月月21日午前10時17分PDT
穴は深さ8フィート(約2.4メートル)で、「世界で最も黒い物質」といわれる「Vantablack(ヴァンタブラック)」で塗られていました。
黒色を超越した「世界で最も黒い物質」が誕生、コーティングされたものの凹凸は目視では判別不能に - GIGAZINE
しわくちゃにしたアルミホイルをヴァンタブラックでコーティングすると、目視ではアルミホイルのしわが全くわからないほどになります。
光を99.6％吸収するヴァンタブラックでコーティングされた穴は、深さを目で測ることができず、底がないように見えます。
美術館には、穴に落下する危険性があることへの警告サインが複数記されており、展示の近くにはスタッフも配置されていたとのことで、美術館側は「プロトコルには従っていた」と説明しています。なお、穴に落ちた60代のイタリア人男性は背中を痛めて病院に運ばれたものの、重傷にはいたらず既に帰宅しているそうです。