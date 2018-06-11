「見知らぬ猫がベッドの下で出産してた！」→すっかり子猫たちの虜になった男性
1匹の猫が、ある男性の日常をがらりと変えてしまった。その猫がこちらだ。
So… I JUST FOUND A CAT THAT IS NOT MINE AND IT HAS HAD BABIES UNDER MY BED. pic.twitter.com/83ktBHGgT5
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018
うちのじゃない猫が、僕のベッドの下で赤ちゃんを産んでいるのを発見した
5月30日に発見者のParis Zarcillaさんが投稿したこのツイートは、1週間もたたないうちに約4万回リツイートされ、13万4000件を超える「いいね」がつけられている。
普段からドアを開けっぱなしにしておくことが多いというZarcillaさんは、夜にリビングのソファーで眠りにつき、翌日着替えを取りに寝室に入り、猫に気づいたそうだ。
予定をすべてキャンセル
「僕はパパになったの？」と思わずつぶやいた男性の日常はどう変化したのだろうか。
まずしたのは、その日の予定をすべてキャンセルすること。そしてベッドの下に潜り込んで、4匹の子猫たちを眺めて過ごしたそうだ。
▼「かわいさ報告：僕は死にそうです」
Cuteness update: I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/fJWUVnlNKh
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018
その日購入するつもりだったマンガとウィスキーを急遽取りやめにし、キャットフードを購入したZarcillaさん。心境にも変化が訪れた。
▼「我がネコ科の息子と娘よ。君たちにふさわしいヒーローになるよ」
To my cat sons and daughters, I’ll be the hero you deserve, but not the one it needs right now (because of mama cat). So I’ll hunt for you, because I can afford it. I’ll be your silent guardian, your watchful protector. Love, #CatDad pic.twitter.com/JkaUpGzXCP
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018
Zarcillaさんは、その日のうちに子猫たちのお父さんになる決意を固めたようだ。
やってきた猫の一家
Zarcillaさんのベッドの下で始まった、猫一家のメンバーはこちら。
▼ママ猫
To paraphrase Caitlyn Siehl:
She will destroy you in the most beautiful way possible. And when she leaves you will finally understand, why storms are named after peopl- cats
Undoubtedly, Daenerys Targaryen.
Lvl: 100
HP: 200/200
Sp. Attack: 250
Sex: female
Nature: Majestic pic.twitter.com/EKrpSiOBMs
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 2, 2018
▼子猫１
Coming in at the heaviest is the black and white kitten weighing in at 170g. The Rickon Stark of the babies. Aggressively average, impatient but loveable.
Lvl: 1
HP: 30/30
Attack: 15
Defense: 10
Cuteness: 100+
Sex: Male
Nature: Adamant/Sleepy AF pic.twitter.com/yTEEdxpsfy
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 1, 2018
▼子猫２
Tabby. Weighing in at 167g. This is the Lion’s pride right here. By far the most aggressive and handsome. Likes to pick fights. The season 1 Jamie Lannister kitten for sure. No signs of incest…yet. Ew
Lvl: 2
HP: 35/35
Attack: 40
Defense: 20
Cuteness: 90
Sex: Male
Nature: Hardy pic.twitter.com/rQ1FDa9EDs
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 1, 2018
▼子猫３
Spotted tabby. 145g. Bares the markings of his tabbybro but none of the aggression. The smallest yet somehow 1st at the teat and last to go. Definitely a sassy pants. Gotta be Tyrion of house Lanister
Lvl: 1
HP: 25/25
Attack: 5
Logic: 50
Cuteness: 90
Sex: Male
Nature: Sassy pic.twitter.com/qQaU8357Zc
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 1, 2018
▼子猫４
Black Tux Stats:
Lvl: 1
HP: 50/50*
Attack: 10
Defense: 20
Cuteness: 100+*
Sex: Female
Nature: Sass queen
*High HP because she gives me life
*oh my god the yawn pic.twitter.com/4ljucEji9G
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 1, 2018
飼い主探しをスタート
家にやってきたママ猫が、ノラだとは限らないと気づいたZarcillaさん。生後6週間までは赤ちゃんと引き離すわけにもいかないため、地元の動物病院や保護施設に、チップが埋め込まれているかどうかの確認をお願いできないかと聞いたそうだ。
そして迷い猫のポスターを近所に貼って回った。
猫たちの今後のためとはいえ、「もしかしたら、この子たちを手放さなくてはいけないかもしれない」と考えるのが、とても憂鬱だったという。
すっかり猫のとりこに
いつか離れるかもしれないことを考え、猫たちに名前を付けるのをためらっていたZarcillaさんだが、もう心はメロメロだった。
▼「人生最高の日」 I think I’m living the best day of my life. Wait, no. Actually fuck it yes I am. This is the best :’) pic.twitter.com/1P4eryHLyw - Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018
▼「彼らが目を開けたらキュン死にするから、葬式の手配をしなくては」
Cuteness update: making arrangements for my funeral for the day they open their eyes. pic.twitter.com/sa4KOwAaR7
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 3, 2018
▼「勘弁してくれ、仕事に戻らないといけないのに」
Oow can you fucking not. Please. I really need to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/euORsdvudJ
- Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 4, 2018
飼い主は現れず
6月6日の時点で、Zarcillaさんの元にはポスターを見た人からの問い合わせが何件か寄せられているそうだ。
しかし、いずれも飼い主ではなかったという。
このことについてZarcillaさんは、「ありがたいことに、全部違った」とコメントしている。現在は心の中のグリフィンドールとスリザリンが戦っているのだとか。
ママ猫はどうやら最高の場所で、子猫たちを産んだようだ。