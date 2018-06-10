昨日、イギリス・ロンドン大学の歴史研究所に大量の水が流れ込むというアクシデントが発生してしまいました。エントランスに滝がそこに現れたかのような、凄まじい量の水が流れ込んでいます。

歴史研究所の公式アカウント(@ihr_history)は「ポセイドンの怒りに触れてしまい、閉館しています」とユニークなコメントを添えて投稿しました。

これほどの水がどこから流れ込んできたのか、その質問に対し「報復の海の神である可能性が最も高い」と、またキレのある回答を返しています。この後、片付けの進捗を次々報告しており、これらの投稿がTwitterユーザーから注目されました。

幸い、本は無事

歴史研究所の職員の皆さんは復旧に向けて、建物内の清掃などを精力的に行いました。

エレベーターは故障中です。今日来館予定でアクセシビリティが必要な方はご注意ください。

エースチームは洪水から本を守るために地下の本を保護しています。

この状況を見て「今日は家にいて、このドラマを目撃できなかったことが残念」と投稿したユーザーもいました。

今日の壮大なストーリーを記録するつもりです（最大280文字くらいで）。

洪水への対応は夕方までかかりましたが、大きな被害には至らず、入館者を迎えられる体制になりました。

これらのユニークなツイートや無事対応が終わったことに、イギリス議会やTwitterユーザーからも反応が返ってきました。

なんというヒーローだ！

古典や歴史研究者、司書さんたちは私の好きな人々です…

大変なアクシデントの中でも、つとめて明るいツイートを投稿しているところはさすがですね。