昨日、イギリス・ロンドン大学の歴史研究所に大量の水が流れ込むというアクシデントが発生してしまいました。エントランスに滝がそこに現れたかのような、凄まじい量の水が流れ込んでいます。

We are currently closed to visitors due to biblical flood/wrath of Poseidon. Stay tuned for updates. 🌊🚣‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/o7sROR6JVr - Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) 2018年5月30日

歴史研究所の公式アカウント(@ihr_history)は「ポセイドンの怒りに触れてしまい、閉館しています」とユニークなコメントを添えて投稿しました。

これほどの水がどこから流れ込んできたのか、その質問に対し「報復の海の神である可能性が最も高い」と、またキレのある回答を返しています。この後、片付けの進捗を次々報告しており、これらの投稿がTwitterユーザーから注目されました。

Vengeful sea god, most likely.

- Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) 2018年5月30日

幸い、本は無事

歴史研究所の職員の皆さんは復旧に向けて、建物内の清掃などを精力的に行いました。

Update: If you are planning to visit us today and have accessibility needs, be advised that our lift is currently out of order due to #IHRflood. pic.twitter.com/5sQdbnTxlY - Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) 2018年5月30日

エレベーターは故障中です。今日来館予定でアクセシビリティが必要な方はご注意ください。

Update: the ace @IHR_Library team has swept into action to protect the basement from further flooding. Only a few books got a bit wet. Most of our collection is fine and dandy. pic.twitter.com/I4qcJqvSXa

- Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) 2018年5月30日

エースチームは洪水から本を守るために地下の本を保護しています。

この状況を見て「今日は家にいて、このドラマを目撃できなかったことが残念」と投稿したユーザーもいました。

We will write the epic history of this day. (Mostly in 280 character bits). ✏️📚 - Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) 2018年5月30日

今日の壮大なストーリーを記録するつもりです（最大280文字くらいで）。

洪水への対応は夕方までかかりましたが、大きな被害には至らず、入館者を迎えられる体制になりました。

Update: thanks to this hero, our entrance is water free and we are open to readers and visitors again. Seminars will proceed as normal this evening! #IHRflood pic.twitter.com/iCSQziakXu - Institute of Historical Research (@ihr_history) 2018年5月30日

これらのユニークなツイートや無事対応が終わったことに、イギリス議会やTwitterユーザーからも反応が返ってきました。

What a hero! https://t.co/01Iyw7AIVG

- HistoryofParliament (@HistParl) 2018年5月30日

なんというヒーローだ！

Why classicists, historians and librarians are my favourite people…👇🏽 https://t.co/xNgnad2zRN - rebecca kahn (@rebamex) 2018年5月30日

古典や歴史研究者、司書さんたちは私の好きな人々です…

大変なアクシデントの中でも、つとめて明るいツイートを投稿しているところはさすがですね。