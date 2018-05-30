Èó¾ï¤Ë¥Þ¥á¤È¸À¤ª¤¦¤«¡¢Í·¤Ó¿´¤Ë¤¢¤Õ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¸À¤ª¤¦¤«¡¢ÆÈÆÃ¤ÊÊýË¡¤Ç¼«¤é¤Îµ­Ï¿¤ò»Ä¤·¤Æ¤­¤¿96ºÐ¤Î¤ª¤Ð¤¢¤Á¤ã¤ó¤ò¤´¾Ò²ð¤·¤¿¤¤¡£

ÊÆ¹ñ½Ð¿È¤Îºî²È¥í¡¼¥ì¥ó¡¦¥¿¡¼¥·¥¹¤µ¤ó¤ÎµÁÍý¤Î¤ªÊì¤µ¤ó¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡£

My mother-in-law would have been beyond tickled by the interest in her code for rating books. For those who would like to know her better, here is her obituary. She was as beloved as she was fascinating. https://t.co/a7fgDEKvMT pic.twitter.com/DvYT6WyVOO - Lauren Tarshis (@laurenTarshis) 2018Ç¯5·î27Æü

µÁÊì¤Ï96Ç¯¤Î¿ÍÀ¸¤ò¤Þ¤Ã¤È¤¦¤·¡¢¤³¤Î¤Û¤ÉÎ¹Î©¤Ã¤¿¤È¤¤¤¦¡£

°äÉÊÀ°Íý¤ÎºÝ¡¢°äÂ²¤Ï¡¢ÆÉ½ñ¤¬¹¥¤­¤À¤Ã¤¿¤ª¤Ð¤¢¤Á¤ã¤ó¤Î³Î¤«¤ÊÂ­À×¤òÈ¯¸«¤·¤¿¡£

¤½¤ì¤¬¤³¤Á¤é¡£

I lost my mother in law last week. She was 96 and one of my best friends. A lifelong lover of books, she kept track of all she read on index cards and recorded her opinion in code. This is the key to her code and the cards we found among her belongings. pic.twitter.com/Iabmek9B7F

- Lauren Tarshis (@laurenTarshis) 2018Ç¯5·î26Æü

Àè½µ¡¢Âç¿ÆÍ§¤Î1¿Í¤Ç¤¢¤Ã¤¿µÁÊì¤¬Â¾³¦¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ ºÇ´ü¤Þ¤ÇÆÉ½ñ¤¬Âç¹¥¤­¤Ê¿Í¤Ç¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤ÇÆÉ¤ó¤ÀËÜ¤Îº÷°ú¥«¡¼¥É¤òºî¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ ÆÉ¸å¤Î´¶ÁÛ¤ò°Å¹æ²½¤·¤ÆÅº¤¨¤Æ¡Ä¡£

¤Þ¤º¶Ã¤«¤µ¤ì¤ë¤Î¤¬º÷°ú¥«¡¼¥É¤ÎËÄÂç¤Ê¿ô¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡£ÂçÎÌ¤Î¥«¡¼¥É¤¬Â«¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¥É¥Ã¥µ¥ê¡£

µ¤¤Ë¤Ê¤ëÆÉ¸å¤Î´¶ÁÛ¤À¤¬¡¢¤½¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï°Å¹æ¤ò²òÆÉ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤¯É¬Í×¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£

¤½¤Î°ÕÌ£¤¬¤³¤Á¤é¡£

RB: Readable Banality¡ÊÌÌÇò¤¯ÆÉ¤á¤ëËÞÍÇ¤ÊºîÉÊ¡Ë RP: Readable Piffle¡ÊÌÌÇò¤¯ÆÉ¤á¤ëÀ¤ÌÂ¸À¡Ë NFM: Not For Me¡Ê»ä¤Ï·ë¹½¡Ë DNF: Did Not Finish¡ÊÆÉÇË¤Ç¤­¤º¡Ë DNR: Did Not Read¡ÊÆÉ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Ê¤¤¡Ë RP+: One step up from RP¡ÊRP¤ËÌÓ¤¬À¸¤¨¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê¤â¤Î¡Ë RPM: Readable piffle mystery¡ÊPR¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Î¥ß¥¹¥Æ¥ê¡¼¡Ë G: Good didn¡Çt hold my attention¡ÊÎÉ¤¤¤±¤É¶½Ì£°ú¤«¤ì¤º¡Ë VB: Very bad¡ÊºÇ°­¡Ë NMS: Not my style¡Ê¹¥¤ß¤¸¤ã¤Ê¤¤¡Ë PB: Pretty boring¡Ê¤«¤Ê¤êÂà¶þ¡Ë NBAL: Not bad at all¡Ê¤«¤Ê¤êÎÉ¤¤¡Ë RR: Readable¡ÊÌÌÇò¤¤¡Ë WOT: Waste of Time¡Ê»þ´Ö¤ÎÌµÂÌ¡Ë

¤ª¤Ð¤¢¤Á¤ã¤ó¡¢¤«¤Ê¤ê¤Î¿É¸ýÈãÉ¾²È¤Ç¤¢¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤¦¤«¤¬¤¨¤ë¡£

Æ±¥Ä¥¤¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï1Ëü7000¿Í¤¬¡Ö¤¤¤¤¤Í¡×¤·¡¢¥ê¥Ä¥¤¡¼¥È¤µ¤ì¤¿·ï¿ô¤â2400·ï¤ÈÏÃÂê¤Ë¡£

¡Ö¤É¤ó¤ÊËÜ¤òÆÉ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¿¤Î¤«¶µ¤¨¤Æ¡×¡ÖRB¤ÈRP¤Î°ã¤¤¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÃÎ¤ê¤¿¤¤¡×¡Ö¼ê½ñ¤­¤Î¥«¡¼¥É¤ÇÌ£¤ï¤¤¿¼¤¤¡×¡ÖÎÉ¤¤Í§Ã£¤Ë¤Ê¤ì¤½¤¦¤Ê¤À¤±¤Ë»ÄÇ°¡×¡ÖÌÓ¤¬À¸¤¨¤¿¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤ÎËÜ¡¢ÆÉ¤ó¤Ç¤ß¤¿¤¤¡×¤È¡¢¿Í¡¹¤Î¿´¤ò¤Û¤Ã¤³¤ê¤È¤µ¤»¤¿¤è¤¦¤À¡£