映画館で映画を観ながら食べるものと言えば、何を思い浮かべますか？

日本では館内で販売されている食べ物以外の持ち込みは禁止としている映画館がほとんどです。

食べ物の匂いや食べる時の音が響きやすいということも理由の1つなのですが、それでもこっそり持参したものを食べる客を見かけたことがある人もいるのでは。

Twitterの海外ユーザーの間では、映画館に食べ物をこっそり持ち込んだ人のエピソードが話題になっていました。

発端は、イギリスのGuardianなどで執筆しているライター、Nicole Cliffe(@Nicole_Cliffe)さんの投稿。

I would like to hear your movie snack system at the current time, be it lawful or smuggled. - Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) 2018年4月30日

映画鑑賞する時に何を食べてますか。「合法」か「密輸」ものか。

この呼びかけに、さまざまな『持ち込み品』が告白されました。

when watching a movie during dinner time: chicken mcnuggets, fries and an apple pie. the McDonald’s in Times Square is right next to two movie theaters for a reason 🙏 https://t.co/K0a0MyRAVL

- Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) 2018年4月30日

ディナーの時間帯に映画を観ていた時、チキンマックナゲットとアップルパイを。タイムズスクエアのマクドナルドが2軒隣にあるのが原因です。

I smuggled a tupperware full of homemade apricot hamentaschen into Black Panther. pic.twitter.com/LffkQCeL3b - Yonit Friedman (@yonitrose) 2018年4月30日

自家製のアプリコットをタッパーに入れて密輸しました。

Just in case you think I lie for retweets pic.twitter.com/DijxNK2tzn

- Oliver Sachgau (@sachgau) 2018年2月5日

私の友人がロティサリーチキンまるごと1個を密輸していて、97%ダメだろうと思っていたが、彼にとってはいい軽食だったようだ。

On Valentine’s Day we snuck a ten-piece charcuterie board, including a full-size baguette, into Lady Bird. These are just the leftovers. pic.twitter.com/fTRwmMMyCu - Amanda 🌈 McLoughlin (@shessomickey) 2018年4月30日

バレンタインデーにフルサイズのバゲットを含む豚肉のおつまみなどをこっそりと。これらは残り物です。

I usually smuggle in candy, but I live in awe of this dude I saw at a LoTR screening who brought in an entire coffee pot, sat down in the front row, plugged it in, and mainlined coffee all three hours. Dude was on a mission.

- EM (@mclaineileen) 2018年4月30日

私はいつも飴を密輸していますが、最前列に座ってコーヒーポットを持ち込み、3時間ずっと飲んでいた男性に畏敬の念を持っています。

どれも驚いてしまう話ですが、実は海外では映画館に食べ物を持ち込んでも気にしない文化もあるようで、映画館で働いたことがあるという人からこんな返事がありました。

Do US cinemas care if you bring stuff in? I used to work at a cinema and as long as it wasn’t hot food which would stink out the screen, we really didn’t mind what people brought in from outside. - Kieran Shiach (@KingImpulse) 2018年4月30日

アメリカの映画館では気にするのでしょうか。私は映画館で働いていましたが、持ち込みの食べ物を気にしていませんでした。

I worked in a movie theater and we didn’t care either. I think people just kind of get a cheap thrill from the smuggling.

- Nick Andrews (@tllkdwthglasses) 2018年4月30日

私は映画館で働いていましたが、気にしませんでした。密輸するのはちょっとしたスリルなんだと思います。

Right in the U.K. you’re allowed to bring in whatever you want as long as it’s not hot food or booze so we brought a full Sunday roast to Black Panther complete with TV trays - Madeline Odent (@oldenoughtosay) 2018年4月30日

イギリスでは熱い食べ物やお酒でなければ、好きなものを持ち込めます。なので『ブラックパンサー』を観た時はサンデーロースト（イギリスの昼食）を持ち込みました。

I will take everything from a bagel and cream cheese to dollar store candy to a liter of soda to the movies in my mom purse. I don’t even care. My mother is Chinese-Filipino, she used to bring leftovers in tupperware stashed in her bag. It’s tradition. https://t.co/UEg5ArrjDv

- Misha (@mbuggie42) 2018年4月30日

私の母は中国系フィリピン人ですが、母はタッパーに残り物を入れて持ってきました。これは伝統です。

好きな食べ物をこっそり持ち込むのも映画鑑賞時の楽しみのようになっているのかもしれません。とはいえ、館内での販売物はそのまま映画館の存続にも繋がります。

Non-judgemental reminder that the theatre makes ALL of its money from concessions, so if you patronize and want to support an indie theatre, buy their snacks. Thank you for your time. Please continue your inspiring smuggling stories! - Asher Mercer (@urban_asher) 2018年4月30日

インディーズシアターをサポートしたい場合は軽食を買ってください！

たとえポップコーンであってもけっこう匂いが気になるもの。好きなものを持ち込んでもOKという文化には少し憧れますが、日本の映画館ではマナーとして“密輸”するのは控えましょう！