映画館で映画を観ながら食べるものと言えば、何を思い浮かべますか？

日本では館内で販売されている食べ物以外の持ち込みは禁止としている映画館がほとんどです。

食べ物の匂いや食べる時の音が響きやすいということも理由の1つなのですが、それでもこっそり持参したものを食べる客を見かけたことがある人もいるのでは。

Twitterの海外ユーザーの間では、映画館に食べ物をこっそり持ち込んだ人のエピソードが話題になっていました。

発端は、イギリスのGuardianなどで執筆しているライター、Nicole Cliffe(@Nicole_Cliffe)さんの投稿。

映画鑑賞する時に何を食べてますか。「合法」か「密輸」ものか。

この呼びかけに、さまざまな『持ち込み品』が告白されました。

ディナーの時間帯に映画を観ていた時、チキンマックナゲットとアップルパイを。タイムズスクエアのマクドナルドが2軒隣にあるのが原因です。

自家製のアプリコットをタッパーに入れて密輸しました。

私の友人がロティサリーチキンまるごと1個を密輸していて、97%ダメだろうと思っていたが、彼にとってはいい軽食だったようだ。

バレンタインデーにフルサイズのバゲットを含む豚肉のおつまみなどをこっそりと。これらは残り物です。

私はいつも飴を密輸していますが、最前列に座ってコーヒーポットを持ち込み、3時間ずっと飲んでいた男性に畏敬の念を持っています。

どれも驚いてしまう話ですが、実は海外では映画館に食べ物を持ち込んでも気にしない文化もあるようで、映画館で働いたことがあるという人からこんな返事がありました。

アメリカの映画館では気にするのでしょうか。私は映画館で働いていましたが、持ち込みの食べ物を気にしていませんでした。

私は映画館で働いていましたが、気にしませんでした。密輸するのはちょっとしたスリルなんだと思います。

イギリスでは熱い食べ物やお酒でなければ、好きなものを持ち込めます。なので『ブラックパンサー』を観た時はサンデーロースト（イギリスの昼食）を持ち込みました。

私の母は中国系フィリピン人ですが、母はタッパーに残り物を入れて持ってきました。これは伝統です。

好きな食べ物をこっそり持ち込むのも映画鑑賞時の楽しみのようになっているのかもしれません。とはいえ、館内での販売物はそのまま映画館の存続にも繋がります。

インディーズシアターをサポートしたい場合は軽食を買ってください！

たとえポップコーンであってもけっこう匂いが気になるもの。好きなものを持ち込んでもOKという文化には少し憧れますが、日本の映画館ではマナーとして“密輸”するのは控えましょう！