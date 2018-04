2:30pm - Driving to filming location



2:45pm - Pick injured bird off the road and put in car.



3:00pm - Unconscious bird wakes up.



3:01pm - Escape from car



3:02 - 6:29pm - Unable to get back in car.



6:30pm - RSPCA turn up to take away the angry, injured bird.



Just another day pic.twitter.com/XRkN2daaZ7