椅子に座る、１人の少年 水族館で撮影された『不思議な光景』のワケとは？
海外の掲示板Redditに投稿された、『ある子どもの写真』。
１人の子どもが、水族館に来て水槽を眺めているのですが…見る人の想像が膨らむような光景をご覧ください！
宇宙飛行士のコスチュームを着て、少年がイスに座っています！
ガラスに反射した姿を見ると、まるで宇宙空間にいるかのようですね。
この少年が宇宙飛行士の格好をするようになったキッカケは、『ある恐怖の克服』でした。
宇宙飛行士の視線を持つ
宇宙服姿の彼は、写真家であるアーロン・シェルドンさんの息子、ハリソンくん。３歳の時に、宇宙服を着るようになる出来事がありました。
耳の病気にかかったハリソンくんは病院へ連れて行かれたのですが、診察用のイスに座るのを嫌がりました。
そこで父親のアーロンさんは、ハリソンくんと一緒に『診察用のイスに座れるほど勇敢な人物』を挙げていきました。警察や消防士などが挙がる中、ハリソンくんは…。
ハリソンは、「宇宙飛行士はどう？お父さん、彼らには十分な勇気がある？」と聞いてきました。なので私は、「もちろんあるさ。彼らはロケットに乗って宇宙に飛ばされる前に、医者にかからないといけないんだから」と答えました。
これを聞いたハリソンくんは、宇宙飛行士になったつもりで診察に耐えました。
アーロンさんが「宇宙飛行士のように勇敢だった。誇りに思うよ」と伝えると、ハリソンくんは「もし今度病気になったら、宇宙飛行士のヘルメットを被って来て、お父さんに写真を撮ってもらいたいな」といったそうです。
苦手なものを克服できたハリソンくんは、宇宙飛行士の格好を愛するようになりました。それからというもの、ハリソンくんはどこでも宇宙飛行士の姿で出かけます。
こんな場所にも宇宙飛行士の格好で電車で出かける時も
電車が来るのを待っているハリソンくん。
これからどこへ向かうにしても、ワクワクしてきそうですね！
犬の散歩をする時も
リードを持って、犬と一緒に街を歩きます。
普通の格好では見つからないような、何か珍しいものと出会えるかもしれません。
店で注文をした時も
肉の挟まったパンを持って、たたずむハリソンくん。
地球ではない星で、初めて食事をする宇宙飛行士のように見えます。
ハリソンくんの写真に、さまざまなコメントが寄せられています。
・なんて愛らしい姿なんだ！
・ぜひハリソンくんには続けてほしい。
・私の４歳の娘も、ある日『床が溶岩になっている』ごっこをしていたよ。
・子どもは想像力が豊かで素晴らしい。
時に自分を強くし、また時には世界を面白く見せてくれる宇宙飛行士のコスチューム。ハリソンくんは、毎日この地球を『探検』するつもりで大切に過ごしています。
