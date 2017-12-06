「素顔を見せろ」と中傷されたメイク好きの女子学生、スッピン写真を公開し反撃
女性にとってメイクは鎧であるとも言われるが、化粧をすることで気合いが入ったり、テンションが上がったりする女性は多いのだろう。
今回ご紹介する女性も、メイクについては並々ならぬ思いを抱いている。
「メイクアップ熱狂者」を自称するVictoria Kateiさん（19）である。
彼女がメイクに情熱を注いでいる様子は、Instagramで公開される、美しくまた様々な化粧がほどこされた数多くの写真を見れば明らかだ。
Victoriaさんが、どれほどのメイク好きかはおわかりいただけただろう。
一方、最近の投稿で彼女はなぜメイクをするのかについて熱く語っている。
それがこちら。
Me being cute vs. me being cute. Recently it seems like so many people have something to say about the way I look with or without make or about the fact that I don’t post pictures without makeup. Accounts have been posting pictures of me with makeup versus no makeup telling me I’m a catfish and that I’m hideous. People in the comments telling me to kill my self because I’m lying about my looks. Telling me that no one will love me becuase I’m so ugly and have to wear makeup to cover my “real face”. And as this has happened I learned what people say about you has so much more to do with them as a person than it does you as an individual. First I want to clarify: I love the way I look in makeup and out of makeup. I don’t wear makeup to hide or to “catfish” people because I don’t give a shit what any guy or girl has to say about how I look. And I’m not going to lie it gets to me, some comments are so vile they make me cry but I always remind myself that I’m more than my looks. I’m a girl who goes to school and studies constantly who listens to music and hangs with friends im a girl who will stay in bed all day and binge watch Netflix. I’m a girl who is happy some days then angry and sad the next. I’m a normal human being.There so many girls who say they look up to me, who say they wish they were as pretty as me but looks aren’t what make you pretty. Your hobbies, your passions, and your mind are what make you who you are and being uniquely you makes you beautiful. makeup is a passion of mine and this is the platform I choose to express that and if you don’t like that feel free to unfollow because I’m never going to apologize for being me.
この投稿で彼女はスッピンの顔を公開した。
vicxkat/Instagram
彼女が素顔を公開したのは、濃いメイクで顔を隠す「詐欺」呼ばわりされたり、スッピンの顔を公開しないことを非難する声があがったりしたためだという。
中には「化粧で顔を偽っている」とか「素顔のままじゃ醜すぎて誰からも愛されないから、メイクするしかないのだろう」といった心ないコメントも。
不快な言葉に涙が出るほど傷付くこともありました。
「でもどうしてもハッキリさせたい」とその思いを綴っている。
私はメイクしている顔も、していない顔も気に入っています。
お化粧をするのは、隠すためでも騙すためでもありません。見た目を誰に何と言われようと関係ないもの。
私は普通の学生です。学校や勉強もあるし、友達との付き合いや趣味もあるごく普通の学生。見た目ばかりを気にしてはいられません。
どうやらメイクをするのは、「きれいになりたいから」といった単純な理由ではないようだ。
メイクを褒めてもらうこともあるけれど、大切なのは見た目の可愛さではない気がします。
好きなことだったり、熱中できることだったり、各自の思いがその人らしさや真の美しさを形作るのだと思っているのです。
面白半分に悪意あるコメントを寄せる人々にはこう反撃。
私にとってメイクは情熱の源であり、ここは私の舞台です。
嫌ならとっととフォローをやめて下さい。私は自分らしくあることを悪いなんて思いませんから！
投稿には2万7000件を超える「いいね！」が付き、「メイクするしないに関係なくあなたはきれいよ」「これからも自分らしくいて下さい」「文句を言う人の気持ちがわからない」「意地悪なコメントなど気にしないで」といった称賛と励ましの声が多数寄せられている。