やってみよう！映画で英語上達

12月1日は「映画の日」です。みなさんは、映画を見ることで英語を上達させようと考えたことはありますか。

英語学習のために「英語の字幕付きで映画を見る」というのは面白いアイデアです。しかし、どんな映画でもいいというわけではありません。学習教材として適した映画を選び、それらを効果的に学びに活かす方法を知っておく必要があります。

そこで今回は、字幕付き映画による英語学習の効果を最大限に引き出すための7つのポイントをお伝えします。楽しく学べるおすすめの映画も紹介しますね。

さて、本題に入る前に2点お伝えしておきたいことがあります。

まず、あなたはご自身の英語のどの部分を改善したいですか？リスニングでしょうか？スピーキングでしょうか？それとも両方？様々な状況があると思いますが、この記事では「話す」ことに焦点を当てていきます。なぜなら、英語で上手に「話す」ことができるようになると、それに伴ってリスニングも改善されるからです。

次に、イギリス、アメリカ、オーストラリア、またはニュージーランドなど、どの英語を学びたいでしょうか？今回ご紹介するヒントはどの国の英語にも適用できますが、私のおすすめとして主に米国映画とイギリス映画に焦点を合わせています。

では、はじめますよ！

コツ1：すでに見た映画を選ぶ

あなたが母語（日本語）ですでに見たことのある面白かった映画を選んでください。これは、興味を持って学習を楽しむためです。また、ストーリーではなく、「言語」に集中するためにも重要なことです。

コツ2：リアルな映画を選ぶ

現実世界（またはそれに近い世界）が舞台となっている映画を選びましょう。つまり、あなたの日常に近い映画ということです。アクション映画や未来を舞台にした映画、遠い過去の映画は、私たちの日々の生活からかけ離れていて、通常は使用しない英語や表現が含まれています。

1つ例外があるとすると、ディズニー映画やトイ・ストーリーのようなCG映画です。これらはファンタージーの設定でリアルな世界ではありませんが、ストーリーはけっこう人間的ですし、現実世界に近いものです。

コツ3：何を目的にするかを決めて、それに集中する

リスニング、スピーキング、またはその両方を勉強するのかを決めます。

もしあなたがリスニングを上達させたいだけなら、英語の字幕で見るだけで十分です。しかし、スピーキングを改善したいという場合は、字幕を声に出して読んでください。（そのためにはプライベートな場所で見る必要があります、映画館ではなく！）この時、アメリカ英語、イギリス英語、などどのアクセントのタイプを学ぶかも考えなければなりません。

スピーキングを改善するには、話し手が話している英語をそっくりに真似する必要があります。つまり、俳優の声を聞きながら、同じスピード、同じ話し方（楽しそうな声、静かな声など）を再現するのです。

コツ4：一度に1つのシーンだけ、しっかり勉強する

映画を細かいシーンに分割して、1つのシーンだけに集中して勉強するようにしましょう。心地よく聞いたり話したりできたと感じたら、次のシーンに進んでください。

また、長すぎると疲れてしまうので、映画全体を一気に通して勉強するのは避けてください。だいたい40分ごとに休憩を取り、リフレッシュしてください。人間の頭が新しい情報を吸収するためには適度な休憩が必要です。脳に負担をかけすぎないよう注意しましょう。

これはあなたの英語学習を成功させるための秘訣でもあります。中には、短くてあまりセリフの多くないシーンもあります。小さなトライと小さなゴール到達を繰り返すうちに、どんどん次のシーンに進んでいくことができるでしょう。

コツ5：スクリプト（台本）を探す

オンラインでスクリプトを探したり、公式映画のスクリプトブックを購入したりしましょう。「“（英語で）映画タイトル script”」と検索するとたくさん見つかるはずです。スクリプトブックがあると、映画を見ながらでなくても勉強でき、メモを残したり、辞書を参照しながら理解を深めていくことができるでしょう。

コツ6：スピードを切り替える

プレーヤーのスロー再生機能を使いましょう。セリフのスピードが遅くなるとひとつひとつの単語を字幕と一致させながら聞くことができるようになります。

すべての単語を聞いた後に、スピードを元に戻してみましょう。俳優が話していることをすべてはっきりと聞き取ることができて、きっと驚くはずですよ！

コツ7：英語学習にお勧めの映画

どんな映画を観るべきでしょうか？

私は10代の若者向けの映画をお勧めします。これは、ストーリーがあまり複雑ではなく、きちんとした英語が使われており、人気があって楽しめる映画が多いためです。

イギリスとアメリカの英語が混在した私のお勧め映画をご紹介しておきますね。すべてシリーズ作品なので、ひとつをマスターしたら、同じシリーズの次の作品を学ぶことができます。シリーズ作品ごとに見るようにすると、その作品特有の言葉や言い回しが繰り返し登場することにハッと気づくでしょう。

私のお勧めは以下の通り。

トイ・ストーリーハリー・ポッターインディ・ジョーンズバック・トゥ・ザ・フューチャーHunger GamesJames Bond Movies

英語学習と映画を楽しんでくださいね。Good luck！

（翻訳：JIJICO編集部）

＜原文＞

Watching Movies with English subtitles is an enjoyable and interesting way to help improve your English. But you have to choose the right type of film to watch and know how to watch them if you want to improve your English from them.

In this article I am going to give you 7 tips that let you know how movies with subtitles can improve your English and tell you the best way to watch them to do this. I’ll also give you some movie recommendations that are both interesting and good for improving your English.

First you need to decide what part of English do you want to improve-your listening? - Your speaking? -Both perhaps? In this article I am going to concentrate on speaking in this article. If your speaking does improve, then your listening will probably improve too as a side effect.

Secondly you should also decide what countries English to you want to improve- British, American, Australian, or New Zealand English? The following tips can be applied to any countries English but my movie recommendations will focus mostly on US and British movies.

So here we go!

Tip 1.

Choose a movie that you enjoyed, and you have already watched in your own language. This is important as we learn better when we feel interested and when we enjoy the learning. The other reason is you want to concentrate on the language, not the story.

Tip 2.

Choose a movie that is set in the real world (or close to it). What I mean is that the movie should be close to the reality of your world now. Movies that are all action, or set in the future, or the distant past contain language and expressions that we would not normally use as we don’t have those kinds of experiences in our everyday life. One exception is Disney type movies or CG movies like Toy Story that are often set in fantasy worlds. Although these characters are not real, the stories are often very human and close to real life experiences.

Tip 3.

Decide what you are going to study- listening, speaking, or both. If you just want to improve your listening, then watching with English subtitles is enough. If you want to improve your speaking you will have to read out aloud and speak along with the subtitles - so you should choose somewhere private to do this. This is also when you need to decide which type of English accent you want to study, American, British etc. To improve your speaking, you will need to shadow the actors speaking, which means speaking at the same speed and in the same manner as the actor (happy voice, quiet voice etc.) at the same time as they speak in the movie you are watching.

Tip 4.

Break the movie into the scenes- study one scene at a time. When you feel comfortable move onto the next scene. Don’t try and study the whole movie at once, as it is too long and also tiring. Keep your study time to about 40 minutes, then take a break and refresh yourself. This gives your mind time to absorb the new information. Don’t overload your brain! Additionally, this will give you many small opportunities to be successful in your study, as some scenes are quite short, and don’t have many words. So you will be able to achieve small steps and small goals, then you can move along to the next scene.

Tip 5.

Find the script online or buy the official movie script book. To do this type “movies name script” into your search browser you will get a lot of results. This will give you another way to study the language away from the screen, and it allows you to make notes and look up words in the dictionary to help your understanding.

Tip 6.

Make use of technology. Use the slow playback function on your player. This will allow you to slow down the speech and hear each word and match the sound with the subtitle. Then once you can hear each word clearly set the speed back to normal, and you will be amazed when you realize you can now clearly hear everything the actors are saying.

Tip 7.

What movies should you watch? I would recommend movies that are for teens and young adults. This is because the stories are not too complex, the story or language is not offensive, and some of the most successful and enjoyable movies of all time are these kinds of movies. Here are some of my recommendations, which are a mix of British and American English. They are all also movie series so once you have mastered one you can move onto another in the series. You will be surprised at how each kind of movie has its own special language that you will hear over and over again.

Toy Story - Harry Potter - Indiana Jones - Back to the Future - Hunger Games - James Bond Movies

Good luck and enjoy studying English and watching your movies as well.

【グレン ブラウン：ビジネス英語講師】

写真・図を含む元記事はこちら＞＞

