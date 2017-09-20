無謀だけどスゴイ！「ハイヒール」でフルマラソン完走!!
元社交ダンスのプロで、現在トライアスロン、そしてランナーであるアイリーン・ソウェルさん（27）。＜PEOPLE＞によると、彼女が史上初の快挙を達成しギネスに認定されたそう！ その内容は「約7.5センチ（3インチ）のヒールを履いて、42.195キロのフルマラソンを完走する」というもの。フルマラソン完走というだけでも難しそうなのに、ハイヒールで!?と一瞬耳を疑うこのチャレンジ、どうしてこの思いに至ったの…？
挑戦のきっかけは、同じチャレンジを試みたロンドンの女性が達成できなかったという記事を読んだことなのだとか。ふと「ダンサーとランナーという2つの顔を持つ自分ならば、達成できるかもしれない」と思い立った彼女は、ギネスに連絡し挑戦するための承諾を得て、10月15日の米テネシー州で開かれる大会にエントリーしたそう。
ヒールを履いて踊るダンサーと、現在のランナーとして鍛えている自分なら！と考えた彼女だけれど、トレーニングは決して簡単なものではなかったのだとか。
トレーニングには1年かけたわ。体とメンタルには、それくらいの時間が必要だったの。最初は常にヒールで練習してたけれど、足がすぐに疲れてしまいケガの恐れがあって…。さらにつま先周辺の痛みが酷くなり、足病医で診てもらうと、普段のトレーニングはスニーカーを使い、たまにヒールで練習することを勧められたわ。
Well world, I DID IT. I'm still in shock, but it really happened. I ran a marathon today in high heels and set a Guinness World Record and got it with two minutes to spare! HUGE thank you to my pacers/bag and shoe carriers Zach Cowart and Susanna Kirby for sticking out the whole thing with me, you two are saints. Thanks to Tommy Norton for rushing to bring more GoPros, Brittany Schield for bringing a memory card, then running with me, I could NOT have run as "fast" as I did without you. Thanks Chattanooga Police Department for staying on my butt with your lights and making me run the Dam literally as fast as I could because time was running out. Thanks to the weather for cooperating and giving us shade even though I still got sunburnt 😂 Thank you to all my friends for showing up and cheered me in!! Thank you to everyone else who texted, called waved to me on the course (sorry for the traffic jam we caused) and cheered from afar. Jay Nevans you put on an AWESOME race, as always and I love the medal. What a day for the books.. get it? 😂👠🏃🏼♀️👏🏻#marathon #26point2 #guinnessworldrecordholder #guinnessworldrecordfamily
ランニング以上に苦労したのが「靴選び」。
トレーニングに加え、正しい靴を選ぶこともとても大変だったわ。ギネスの規定ではヒールが7センチで、靴底が1.5センチでなければならなくて…。あと、つま先が出ているものと出ていないものとどちらにするか迷ったわ、どちらも良し悪しがあるから。つま先が出ていない方が足が保護されるけれど、長い距離を走って足が腫れた場合、履けなくなったら困るの。6足ぐらい試して、ついに完璧な1足を見つけたわ。
Surprise, I had a last minute heel change and I'm super excited about it. 👠 This heel has a built in heel cushion, more support around my mid foot and wider straps which should help me out a lot. In addition to the ✨5 pairs of shoes✨ I bought today, Fleet Feet (like always) helped me pick out some much needed race day essentials like the CEP calf sleeves, Super Feet high heel insoles, a knee brace and of course their awesome swag! 👍🏻We are only 24 days away from the 7 Bridges Marathon and all my preparation is finally all coming together! See you out on the course 💪🏼🏃🏼♀️🏅 . . . . . . . #guinnessworldrecordattempt #cep #cepcompression #superfeet #superfeetinsoles #fleetfeetchattanooga #fleetfeet #7bridgesmarathon #chattanooga #marathontraining #marathon #run #fitfam #highheelsforguinness #highheels #stiletto @superfeet @cepcompression
友達は彼女の挑戦を喜んだものの、家族は心配でたまらなかった様子。
友達は、いつも私がクレイジーなことをするのを知っているから、今回の挑戦を一緒に楽しんでくれたの。母は支えてくれたものの、何度も「5キロとかハーフマラソンでいいんじゃない？」と言って心配していたわ。
結果は、タイムリミットの7時間半まで2分残しての完走！ 周囲は大きな声援で彼女のゴールを喜んでくれたそう。周りから見ると無謀でバカげた挑戦とも捉えられてしまうけれど、自分にしかできないこと！と信じて行動し、見事成功したソウェルさん。彼女の信念と折れない心に拍手を送りたい！