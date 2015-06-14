「何て楽しそうなんだ！」 海を自由に泳ぐ、一味違った人魚
ドイツ人であるメルシャン・クリスチャンさんは、人魚のスーツに下半身を包み、『マーマン』として国際的にパフォーマンスを行っています。
人魚というと女性のイメージがありますが、彼は『マーメイド』ならぬ『マーマン』。男性の人魚なのです。
パフォーマンスには、自らの海洋生物学の知識を生かしているそう。
また、ただ人魚の姿になるだけではなく、彼らが住む海の環境を考えて、アメリカにあるチェサピーク湾の保護のために活動したり、国立水族館で浜辺を清掃するボランティアに関わったりしているそうです。
尾びれを着けて『マーマン』となったクリスチャンさんは、ほかの人魚たちや海を統べる『海の王』！
マーメイドたちと一緒にパフォーマンスをすることもある様子。
「息子が人魚なんて…親は反対しないの？」
心配はご無用です。クリスチャンさんと父親はとても仲よし。父親の誕生日には、クリスチャンさんより貫禄のある『海の王』の姿になって、記念撮影をしていました。
かなり似合っています…。
クリスチャンさんの人魚好きは、もしかしたら父親譲りかも知れませんね！
クリスチャンさんの活動を、Instagramでもぜひご覧ください。
Instagram：mermanchristian
