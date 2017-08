While waiting for the new pictures I am doing right now, here is a picture that I didn’t post. It wasin the salt desert of Bolivia. The view was amazing! I will go soon to a country represented by a flag on this picture thanks to the #klmdreamdeals of @klm. Guess which one :) #momimfine #throwback #travel #desert #salt #sun #happy #friends #bolivia #uyuni #latinamerica

A post shared by Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez (@momimfine) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:29am PST