ペイントが「Windows 10 Fall Creators Update」の削除・非推奨機能リスト入りでお別れイラスト続出
1985年にリリースされた「Windows 1.0」から搭載され続け、長らく親しまれてきたWindows標準のペイントソフト「ペイント(Microsoft Paint：MSペイント)」が、2017年秋に行われる「Windows 10 Fall Creators Update」で削除・非推奨となる機能のリストに入りました。ペイント自体はWindows Storeに残るのですが、32年にわたって続けられてきたMSペイントの開発が終了するということで、お別れイラストが多数描かれています。
Features that are removed or deprecated in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4034825/features-that-are-removed-or-deprecated-in-windows-10-fall-creators-up
Microsoftが発表したリストは、「Windows 10 Fall Creators Update」で削除される機能、および開発が非活発化していて将来的なリリースで削除を予定している非推奨機能の一覧。「Microsoft Paint」は「Windows Store経由で利用可能。機能はペイント3Dに統合」となっていて、アップデート後もWindows Storeから入手して利用することはできるようです。
BBCでは、このニュースを報じるにあたって「夜の墓場にあるペイントのお墓」イラストを掲載。
Microsoft signals end of Paint program - BBC News
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-40705466
IT系ニュースサイトのArs Technicaもお墓を描いています。
Windows Paint is now officially not getting updated any more | Ars Technica
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/07/windows-paint-is-now-officially-not-getting-updated-any-more/
HuffPostもお墓イラスト。
RIP, MS Paint | HuffPost
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/rip-ms-paint_us_59762480e4b0e201d576c7c9
The Guardianは「MS Paint 1985-2017」と文字で別れを告げています。
Microsoft Paint to be killed off after 32 years | Technology | The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/jul/24/microsoft-paint-kill-off-after-32-years-graphics-editing-program
悲しむような顔文字付きのnews.com.au。
Microsoft Paint: Company indicates it is killing off iconic program
http://www.news.com.au/technology/home-entertainment/computers/internet-laments-as-microsoft-indicates-its-killing-off-paint/news-story/9a05d0751551c01503e264faf803a88d
IT系ニュースサイト・The Vergeは「R.I.P. 1985-2017」で、ペイントの名前は入っていません。
Microsoft Paint is getting killed off in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/24/16019418/microsoft-paint-windows-10-fall-creators-update-deprecated-software
ペイントのアイコンを利用したPetapixel。
RIP: Microsoft Paint Killed Off After 32 Years
https://petapixel.com/2017/07/24/farewell-microsoft-paint-image-editor-killed-off-32-years/
「ABC7 Eyewitness News」の公式Twitterアカウントでも花を添えてお別れ。
RIP MS Paint: Microsoft signals end of beloved drawing app https://t.co/DeRWpkFXWt pic.twitter.com/3A3gbLh3WD— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) 2017年7月24日
ペイントの船が沈んでしまいそう……
RIP #MSPaint. After your 32 years of service, you deserve an epic-send off. https://t.co/cb3luyguwM pic.twitter.com/hSGX2lvylf— Codecademy (@Codecademy) 2017年7月24日
ペイント3Dでペイントに別れを告げる人も。
RIP MS Paint in Paint 3D pic.twitter.com/y5Z4SPw1S0— IRFAN (@simplyirfan) 2017年7月24日
「いいソフトではなかったけれど、いろんな思い出がある」という思いの人は、他にも多くいるのではないでしょうか。
MS paint wasn't a good program, but I had some really good memories or playing around with it RIP pic.twitter.com/s6k43P9Pet— Probably not a girl (@probablynotgirl) 2017年7月24日
なお、前述のようにアップデートがあったからといって二度と使えなくなるわけではないので、「ペイント3Dではなくペイントを使いたかったのに」という人は「Windows 10 Fall Creators Update」のあと、Windows Store経由で利用してください。ただし、ずっと入手可能なままかどうかは不明です。