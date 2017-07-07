7月4日、ミネソタ州フェアモントで開催されたイベントで花火が打ち上げられました。

花火が打ち上がった時に、夜空に同時に稲妻が走るという珍しい現象が起こりました。

ミネソタ州の情報をツイートしているEverything Minnesota（@EverythingminnesotaMN）や同様に目撃した人たちがその瞬間の写真や動画を投稿しています。

Twitter/@minnnesotaMN

動画で見ると、花火を引き立てているかのように、花火が開いた瞬間に稲妻が光っていることがわかります。

 

こちらは比較的低い位置からの写真です。

Twitter/@mark_tarello

Twitter/@JMaxymek42

7月4日はアメリカの独立記念日。特別な日に起きた貴重な自然現象を生で見られた人たちは興奮したことでしょう！