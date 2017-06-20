「ママはデブ！」娘のキツ〜イ一言への母親の返答に3万いいね！
一般的に息子より娘の方が、同性である母親に厳しいと言われている。
ママの一挙手一投足に鋭いツッコミを入れてくるのは、たいてい娘と相場が決まっているのだ。
娘の口から「ママのデブ」
米フロリダ州に住むアリソン・キミーさんは、誰もが自身の体を認め、愛せるようにと執筆活動や講演活動を行っている。
そんなアリソンさんも、娘からキツ〜イ一言を投げかけられた母親の1人である。
その時の経緯を彼女は自身のInstagramで公開。
My daughter called me fat today. She was upset I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat. I told her to meet me upstairs so we could chat. Me: “what did you say about me?” Her: “I said you were fat, mama, im sorry” Me: “let’s talk about it. The truth is, I am not fat. No one IS fat. It’s not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy. Do you have fat?” Her: “yes! I have some here on my tummy” Me: “that’s right! So do I and so does your brother!” Her brother: “I don’t have any fat, I’m the skinniest, I just have muscles” Me: “actually everyone, every single person in the world has fat. But each of us has different amounts.” Her brother: ” oh right! I have some to protect my big muscles! But you have more than me” Me: “Yes, that’s true. Some people have a lot, and others don’t have very much. But that doesn’t mean that one person is better than the other, do you both understand? Both: “yes, mama” Me: “so can you repeat what I said” Them: “yes! I shouldn’t say someone is fat because you can’t be just fat, but everyone HAS fat and it’s okay to have different fat” Me: “exactly right!” Them: “can we go back to the pool now?” Me: no __________________ Each moment these topics come up i have to choose how I’m going to handle them. Fat is not a bad word in our house. If I shame my children for saying it then I am proving that it is an insulting word and I continue the stigma that being fat is unworthy, gross, comical and undesirable. Since we don’t call people fat as an insult in my household, I have to assume she internalized this idea from somewhere or someone else. Our children are fed ideas from every angle, you have to understand that that WILL happen: at a friends house whose parents have different values, watching a tv show or movie, overhearing someone at school- ideas about body image are already filtering through their minds. It is our job to continue to be the loudest, most accepting, positive and CONSISTENT voice they hear. So that it can rise above the rest. Give me a if this resonated w u! Just do you! Xoxo Allie
投稿によると、この日アリソンさんは娘から「デブ」と言われたという。
デブじゃない。でも脂肪はある
母にプールから上がるように言われた娘は、兄のほうに「ママはデブ」といったような発言をした。
すぐに娘を呼び、「今何て言ったの？」と問いかける母に「ママは“デブ”（fat）だって言ったの。ごめんなさい」と娘。
アリソンさんは、「fat」という言葉が持つ複数の意味にかけてこう諭した。
「ママはfat（脂肪）ではないわ。誰も脂肪にはなれないのよ」
と…。
脂肪はなくてはならないもの
そしてこう続けた。
「でも、ママには脂肪はあるわ。誰だって脂肪があるのよ。脂肪は骨や筋肉を守り、体を動かすエネルギーになるの。あなたにも脂肪があるでしょう？」
こう問われた娘は、「あるわ！お腹のところにある！」と答えたそうだ。
母の「お兄ちゃんにだって脂肪はあるでしょう？」との言葉に、兄は「僕にはないよ！僕は痩せているから、あるのは筋肉だけだ」と反論した。
アリソンさんはこう答えた。
「脂肪がない人なんていないのよ。でもその量が人によって違うだけ」
母のこの言葉に、兄も妹も納得した。
「本当だ！僕にもちょっとあった。ママの方が脂肪がいっぱいあるんだね」と兄も言う。
脂肪の量は人それぞれ
「そうよ。たくさん脂肪を持っている人もいれば、そうでもない人もいるの。でもだからと言って、どちらが偉いとか偉くないとかいうものではないのよ」と私は言いました。
すると2人は、「わかった！これからは人に向かってfat（脂肪）なんて言わない。人は脂肪にはなれないし、脂肪の量は人によって違うものね」と声をそろえたのです。
同投稿には3万3000件の「いいね！」が付き、一部の海外メディアでも取り上げた。
「健康面を考えるなら、やはり脂肪は少ない方がいいのでは？」といった意見もある。
しかし、「私もいつかあなたのような母親になりたいわ」「デブ！デブ！と言われ、いじめられる人が減ることを祈りたい」「こうやって諭せば、他人をリスペクトするようになるのね」といった称賛の声も多く寄せられている。