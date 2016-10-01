愛のある夫の一言で、「妊娠線」を隠すのをやめた女性
妊娠、出産をした後に、今まで体になかった「妊娠線」ができることで戸惑う女性は多いはず。それは海外のインスタグラマーも同じなよう。
＜コスモポリタン イギリス版＞によると、フィットネス・コーチとして働くシャーニー・カイサーさんは、妊娠線ができたため「もう二度とビキニを着ることはない」とさえ考えていたそう。しかし、6人（!!）の子供を持つ彼女は、最近になってその考えを変えたとインスタグラムに投稿。そのきっかけとなったのは、愛する夫の言葉だったよう。
I used to not see the point in exercise because my body was covered in stretch marks. 'what's the point in having a great body if I will never wear a bikini' I'd think. If I was ever invited to the beach or a pool party, I'd always decline. On the odd occasion I couldn't avoid it, I'd stay inside, helping with the food or the cleaning. I would only wear board shorts and t-shirts. I wished so hard that I could one day wear a bikini. Then one day I overheard my loving husband explaining to a bunch of his friends why he thought stretch marks were beautiful. They were a sign of being a woman. They are a result of the great love a mother has, that she would scar her own body to bring a child to life... on and on he explained and the more he talked, the more I got it. I had hated myself for the very reasons he loved me. My body wasn't ruined or disgusting, it had transformed from a selfish girls body into a selfless mothers body and the scars were a symbol of that transition. A daily reminder that I was a mother. I looked at my stretch marks and I felt pride. I felt love. The love of my husband and the love of my children. Each one of them had been nurtured and lived behind those scars for 9 months. I felt pride. I felt love. I felt love for myself. The craziest thing was that when I started to love myself for what I had now, the body I had now, I began to treat myself better. I WANTED to eat healthy. I WANTED to exercise, I WANTED to do the things I loved. Just by changing the way I looked at myself with love and pride instead of hate, I had found the effortless motivation to care for my body. Because of this tiny little shift in mindset, magic happened... I got the body I had always dreamed of. The bikini body that I thought was not ever going to be possible for me after being covered in stretch marks, It has became a reality for me. It started though, with me loving myself first. Being grateful for what I had, not wishing for something better. 👉👈
以前は、体が妊娠線で覆われているのだから、運動なんてしても意味がないと感じていた。 「ビキニを着ないならば、素晴らしい体を持つ意味なんてない」と思っていたの。ビーチやプールパーティーに招待されると、いつも断っていた。たまに仕方なく参加しなければならないときは、部屋の中にとどまり、食事や片付けの手伝いをずっとしていたわ。そいうときはショーツとTシャツを着ていたわ。いつかまたビキニを着ることができたらいいのに…とも思ってた。
そんな風に考えていたある日、愛する夫が"妊娠線は美しいと思った理由"について、彼の友人たちに説明しているのを聞いたの。 「妊娠線は女性である印。母親が持っている偉大な愛の結果で、子供を産むために自分の身体を傷つけた結果だ」 と。私は徐々にその意味を理解したわ。
彼は妊娠線を愛してくれているのに、私自身が妊娠線を理由に、自分を嫌っていたことに気付いたわ。 私の体が台無しになった訳でもなければ、気持ち悪いものでもない。女の子の体から、母の体に変身し、傷跡はその象徴だったの。 母親だということを毎日思い出させてくれる。
妊娠線を見て、誇りと愛を感じたの。夫と子供、自分への愛。子供達は傷跡が残っているお腹に9カ月間育てられていたのよ。 おもしろいことに、自分を愛し始めると、自分自身をよりよく扱うようになったわ。 健康的な食事をしたい、運動をしたい、好きなことをしたいって。
自分への見方を変えたことで、体を気遣うようになったの。 小さな考え方の変化のお陰で、奇跡が起こったの。私が今まで思い描いていたような体になることができたわ。想像していたビキニが似合う体は、妊娠線だらけの私には不可能だと思っていたけど、それを現実させたの。 これは私自身が自分を愛することから始まったの。もっと良いものがほしいと願うのではなく、今持っているものに感謝をすることから。
夫の言葉が、どれだけ彼女の気持ちを変えたのかが感じられる。
As a mum it's important for me to be Happy, have Energy and feel Strong to keep up with my kids. I'm so grateful to have all this back in under 7 weeks. 11kilos gone and 1 week left of the #FHHM program! Love that so many mums and dads are feeling amazing again in only 8 short weeks 🙌🙏🎉 #fitmum #family #healthylifestyle #8monthspostpartum #6kids #wife #mum #mom #bikini this is a @bakuswimwear bikini 😉 #bakuswimwear
母親として、私が幸せであり、エネルギーを持って強い気持ちでいることが、子供たちと共に歩んでいくためには大事。
妊娠線の見方が変わったことで、人生の他のことについても考え方が変わったというシャーニーさん。自分を好きになって前向きに生きていく彼女の姿は、素敵なお手本になるはず♡