[Dessert📍Tokyo] 9,000 sesame seeds used in just one rich sesame ice-cream😱 @gomaya_kuki is a sesame ice-cream speciality store located at Omotesando, just a stone throw from the train station. Came highly recommended by friends in Tokyo, I had to swing by this less than 2 months old store that opened late March. The rich nutty fragrance of sesame is as intense as it looks, extremely enjoyable. It is recommended to top with sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds. It was my first experience eating ice-cream with sesame oil. Clearly it worked by intensifying the flavour and aroma, while the texture from the seeds helped balance the richness of the ice-cream. Gomaya-Kuki Location: 東京都渋谷区神宮前4丁目6-9 南原宿ビル1F Nearest station: Omotesando #gomayakuki #omotesando #ごまやくき #表参道 #アイスクリーム #アイス #🍨 #ゴマ

A post shared by Little Miss Bento (@littlemissbento) on May 12, 2017 at 5:02am PDT