英マンチェスターのテロ犠牲者へ追悼の意！世界のモニュメントがユニオンジャックカラーに点灯
Dubai stands in solidarity with the UK tonight. Brilliant from the Burj Khalifa. What a powerful message. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZB0lweyAl
- الكباش دبي DubaiRams (@DCFCdubai) 2017年5月23日
The brandenburg gate now pic.twitter.com/UQfflx8mqq
- Nikiii 👻 (@Nikiiide) 2017年5月23日
Our ❤️ goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena. Tonight the Eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong pic.twitter.com/4iAOIoX2Cb
- The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) 2017年5月23日
Belfast City Hall has just lit up tonight as a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester attack. pic.twitter.com/vHfkJRl8Ow
- Stuart Robinson (@stuartrobinson1) 2017年5月23日
#ADNOC HQ displays the #British Union Jack in solidarity with the victims of Manchester attack pic.twitter.com/uWatIQachL
- AdnocGroup (@AdnocGroup) 2017年5月23日
昨夜、英マンチェスターのイベント会場で起きた自爆テロの犠牲者とその家族に哀悼の意を示し、世界各国の有名モニュメントがユニオンジャックカラーに染まりました。
イギリスのデイリー・テレグラフのニュースサイトによると、ドバイのブルジュ・ハリファをはじめ、ベルリンのブランデンブルク門やベルファストのシティホールが、赤と青と白のイギリス国旗色に点灯。
ドバイ：ブルジュ・ハリファ
ベルリン：ブランデンブルク門
#TelAviv Municipality in solidarity with #ManchesterArena attack is illuminated this evening with the #UnionJack pic.twitter.com/Y6oVyRvogm
- Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) 2017年5月23日
フロリダ：オーランドアイ
ベルファスト：シティホール
The #UnionJack is projected on Amsterdam’s Central Station, to show support to all those affected by yesterday’s attack in Manchester. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kGBa53iv8E
- Sebas van der Sangen (@sebasvds) 2017年5月23日
アブダビ：国営石油会社
テル・アヴィヴ：市庁舎
A message of solidarity to the victims of the #Manchester attack is displayed on the the HSBC building, #HongKong. pic.twitter.com/TFKxuUZbr4
- Michele Galvani (@GalvaniM) 2017年5月23日
アムステルダム：中央駅
香港：HSBCビルディング
NYC’s Empire State Building Goes Dark Tonight In Remembrance of the Manchester Attack Victims pic.twitter.com/utSctpf9Tr
- Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 2017年5月24日
喪に服するエンパイアステートビル
また、ニューヨークのエンパイアステートビルディングやパリのエッフェル塔では、犠牲者への哀悼の意を込め、消灯を行なう様子がSNSにて拡散されています。
ちなみに東京タワーやスカイツリーについては、昨夜は通常通りの点灯だったようですが、いま世界中の人々からマンチェスターへ祈りが捧げられているのです。