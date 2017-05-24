昨夜、英マンチェスターのイベント会場で起きた自爆テロの犠牲者とその家族に哀悼の意を示し、世界各国の有名モニュメントがユニオンジャックカラーに染まりました。

イギリスのデイリー・テレグラフのニュースサイトによると、ドバイのブルジュ・ハリファをはじめ、ベルリンのブランデンブルク門やベルファストのシティホールが、赤と青と白のイギリス国旗色に点灯。

ドバイ：ブルジュ・ハリファ

ベルリン：ブランデンブルク門

フロリダ：オーランドアイ

ベルファスト：シティホール

アブダビ：国営石油会社

テル・アヴィヴ：市庁舎

アムステルダム：中央駅

香港：HSBCビルディング

喪に服するエンパイアステートビル

また、ニューヨークのエンパイアステートビルディングやパリのエッフェル塔では、犠牲者への哀悼の意を込め、消灯を行なう様子がSNSにて拡散されています。

ちなみに東京タワーやスカイツリーについては、昨夜は通常通りの点灯だったようですが、いま世界中の人々からマンチェスターへ祈りが捧げられているのです。