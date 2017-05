どんな苦難も乗り越せてみせる

Photo by Benjamin Von Wong

Photo by Karen Alsop

Photo by Benjamin Von Wong

Photo by Karen Alsop

Photo by Karen Alsop

夢は自分の「力」で

実現させる

Photo by Courtney Holmes

Photo by Courtney Holmes

Photo by Courtney Holmes

Photo by Courtney Holmes

Photo by Karen Alsop

Photo by Courtney Holmes

Licensed material used with permission by Story Art