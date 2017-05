Morning! I'm posting this later than usual because I've been fangirling over Adele fangirling Beyoncé at last night's Grammy Awards! 😎 How amazing to see such a talented woman getting so emotional over her respect and love of another talented woman and her work. Today I think we all need to be a bit more Adele. Although, maybe let's do it without the swearing 😝 #upthesisterhood

