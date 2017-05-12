



MicrosoftがWindows Storeにおいて、年内にiTunesとApple Musicの提供を開始することを明らかにしました。

Microsoft（MS）は先週、新しい軽量版Windows「Windows 10 S」を公開しました。ところが同OSで動作するソフトウェアはすべてWindows Storeからダウンロード、インストールする必要があり、AppleのiTunesやGoogleのChromeブラウザがインストールできないことが判明、話題となりました。

しかしMSは、現地時間5月11日に同社が主催する開発者向け会議において、年内にWindows StoreにiTunesを追加すると発表しました。iPhoneとの同期もサポートされ、Apple Musicも利用可能となります。



Windows向けiTunesは2003年から提供されており、Windows StoreへのiTunesの追加は、Windows PCとiPhoneを利用するユーザー、そして当然ながらAppleにとっても、非常に重要です。



iTunes is coming to the Windows Store by the end of this year. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/WHM533S7Sv

— Windows (@Windows) 2017年5月11日