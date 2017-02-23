Okay so here it is, 9 days #postpartum. Recovering and eating as best as I can with enough caloric surplus for milk supply. I've been counting my macros and using my 8-week macro friendly program which is available on my website (click link in my bio). You saw how active I was during my pregnancy and how well I ate. I had a natura labor with no complications (thank God and to this lifestyle). I am still practicing what I believe in : food is medicine and I don't deprive myself from any food groups. I just EAT WHOLE AND EAT WELL. Mantain my protein intake high to support muscle (thank you @trusupplements for that amazing plant based protein. That was my life savior and still is). I drink about a gallon of fluids (mostly water). With the macro calculator on my program I've hit "mantain" with no exercise (of course). And apply 600-800 extra calories to support my milk supply. It's amazing what you can do when you know specifically what to eat. I do miss movement but first, I have to heal properly. THIS POST ISN'T INTENDED TO SET ANY EXPECTATIONS OR TO BE NEGATIVE. WE HAVE ALL DIFFERENT JOURNEYS. I LOVE YOU GUYS WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM _____________________________________________________________ 9 días #postparto Recuperandome y comiendo lo mejor que pueda con surplus calórico para el suministro de leche. He estado contando mis macronutrientes y usando mi programa de 8 semanas que calcula tus macros que está disponible en mi paguina (haga clic en el enlace en mi bio no aún en español ). Todos ustedes vieron mi actividad y mi nutrición durante mi embarazo. Practico lo que creo: la comida es medicina y no me privo de cualquier grupo de alimentos. Mantengo mi % de proteína alto para mantener mi masa muscular lo más que pueda (gracias @trusupplements por esa increíble proteína a base de plantas, que fue mi salvación antes y durante mi embarazo. Bebo alrededor de un galón de líquidos (principalmente agua). CADA MUJER ES DIFERENTE ! ESTA PUBLICACIÓN NO ESTÁ DESTINADA A ESTABLECER EXPECTATIVAS PARA NINGUNA MUJER, NI SER NEGATIVA. TENEMOS DIFERENTES JORNADAS Y COMIENZOS. NO SE LES OLVIDE. LAS AMO!

A post shared by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:12am PST