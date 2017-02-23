¿Íµ¤¥Õ¥£¥Ã¥È¥Í¥¹¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ê¡¼¤¬¡¢¶Ã¤¤Î»º¸å¼Ì¿¿¤ò¸ø³«
½Ð»º¸å¤Ë¸µ¤ÎÂÎ·¿¤ò¼è¤êÌá¤¹¤Î¤Ï¤Ê¤«¤Ê¤«Æñ¤·¤¤¤â¤Î¡£¿ôÇ¯¤«¤«¤ë¿Í¤â¤¤¤ì¤Ð¡¢´°Á´¤Ë¤Ï¼è¤êÌá¤»¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤È¤¤¤¦¿Í¤âÂ¿¤¤¤Ï¤º¡£
¤È¤³¤í¤¬¡¢À¤¤ÎÃæ¤Ë¤Ï¶Ã¤¯¤è¤¦¤ÊÂ®¤µ¤ÇÂÎ·¿¤òÌá¤·¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿½÷À¤¬Â¸ºß¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¡£¥³¥¹¥â¥Ý¥ê¥¿¥ó¡¡¥¢¥á¥ê¥«ÈÇ¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢¥¤¥ó¥¹¥¿¥°¥é¥à¤Ç¿Íµ¤¤Î¥Õ¥£¥Ã¥È¥Í¥¹¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ê¡¼¡¢¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¡¦¥¨¥ê¥¢¥¹¤µ¤ó¤¬¡¢»º¸å9ÆüÌÜ¤Ë¤·¤Æ´°àú¤Ê¥Ü¥Ç¥£¤Î¼Ì¿¿¤òÅê¹Æ¤·ÏÃÂê¤Ë¡£ÀÖ¤Á¤ã¤ó¤òÊú¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤é¡¢½Ð»ºÄ¾¸å¤À¤È¤ÏÀäÂÐ¤Ë»×¤¨¤Ê¤¤¡ª¡ª
¤¤¤Ä¤âÄÌ¤ê¡¢8½µ´Ö¤Î±ÉÍÜÁÇ·×»»¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤ò¼ÂÁ©Ãæ¤è¡£¿©»ö¤³¤½ÎÉÌô¡£¥Û¡¼¥ë¥Õ¡¼¥É¤Ç¥Ð¥é¥ó¥¹ÎÉ¤¯¤Ê¤ó¤Ç¤â¿©¤Ù¤ë¤ï¡£¶ÚÆù¤¬Íî¤Á¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¤ÏÂ¿¤á¤Ë¡Ê¿¢ÊªÀ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¥µ¥×¥ê¤Î¤ª¤«¤²¤Ç½õ¤«¤Ã¤Æ¤ë¡ª¡Ë¡£±¿Æ°¤·¤¿¤¤¤±¤ì¤É¡¢º£¤Ï¤Þ¤ºÂÎ¤òµÙ¤á¤ë¤Î¤¬Àè·è¤è¤Í¡£
¡Ö¼«Ê¬¤Î»º¸åÂÎ·¿¼Ì¿¿¤òÅê¹Æ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¤ß¤ó¤Ê¤Î¥Ï¡¼¥É¥ë¤ò¾å¤²¤è¤¦¤Ê¤ó¤Æ»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤·¡¢Èæ¤Ù¤ÆÍî¤Á¹þ¤ó¤À¤ê¤Ï¤·¤Ê¤¤¤Ç¡£¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì°ã¤¦Æ»¤òÄÌ¤ë¤â¤Î¤À¤«¤é¡×¤È¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤·¤¿¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¤µ¤ó¡£²èÁüÅê¹Æ»þ¤Ï¼«Á³Ê¬ÊÚ¤«¤é¤Î²óÉüÃæ¤Ç¡¢¤µ¤¹¤¬¤Ë¥¸¥à¤Ë¤ÏÄÌ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤ÌÏÍÍ¡£
¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¤µ¤ó¤¬¼ÂÁ©¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡¢¥Þ¥¯¥í±ÉÍÜÁÇ·×»»¤È¤Ï¡¢¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¡¦»é¼Á¡¦Ãº¿å²½Êª¤ÎÀÝ¼èÎÌ¤ò¼«Ê¬¤ÎÂÎ·¿¤äÌÜÉ¸¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¤¤Æ·×»»´ÉÍý¤¹¤ë¿©»öË¡¤Ç¡¢ÆÃ¤Ë¿©¤Ù¤Æ¤Ï¤¤¤±¤Ê¤¤¤â¤Î¤Ï°ìÀÚÌµ¤¤¤ó¤À¤È¤«¡£¡Ö¿©»ö¤ÎÆâÍÆ¤ò¶ñÂÎÅª¤ËÇÄ°®¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢¶Ã¤¯¤è¤¦¤Ê¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤Î¡×¡£
Okay so here it is, 9 days #postpartum. Recovering and eating as best as I can with enough caloric surplus for milk supply. I've been counting my macros and using my 8-week macro friendly program which is available on my website (click link in my bio). You saw how active I was during my pregnancy and how well I ate. I had a natura labor with no complications (thank God and to this lifestyle). I am still practicing what I believe in : food is medicine and I don't deprive myself from any food groups. I just EAT WHOLE AND EAT WELL. Mantain my protein intake high to support muscle (thank you @trusupplements for that amazing plant based protein. That was my life savior and still is). I drink about a gallon of fluids (mostly water). With the macro calculator on my program I've hit "mantain" with no exercise (of course). And apply 600-800 extra calories to support my milk supply. It's amazing what you can do when you know specifically what to eat. I do miss movement but first, I have to heal properly. THIS POST ISN'T INTENDED TO SET ANY EXPECTATIONS OR TO BE NEGATIVE. WE HAVE ALL DIFFERENT JOURNEYS. I LOVE YOU GUYS WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM _____________________________________________________________ 9 días #postparto Recuperandome y comiendo lo mejor que pueda con surplus calórico para el suministro de leche. He estado contando mis macronutrientes y usando mi programa de 8 semanas que calcula tus macros que está disponible en mi paguina (haga clic en el enlace en mi bio no aún en español ). Todos ustedes vieron mi actividad y mi nutrición durante mi embarazo. Practico lo que creo: la comida es medicina y no me privo de cualquier grupo de alimentos. Mantengo mi % de proteína alto para mantener mi masa muscular lo más que pueda (gracias @trusupplements por esa increíble proteína a base de plantas, que fue mi salvación antes y durante mi embarazo. Bebo alrededor de un galón de líquidos (principalmente agua). CADA MUJER ES DIFERENTE ! ESTA PUBLICACIÓN NO ESTÁ DESTINADA A ESTABLECER EXPECTATIVAS PARA NINGUNA MUJER, NI SER NEGATIVA. TENEMOS DIFERENTES JORNADAS Y COMIENZOS. NO SE LES OLVIDE. LAS AMO!
Fluffy plant based Chocolate banana-cashew butter waffles 🌿☺️tag a friend and read recipe below . HAPPY FRIDAY GUYS! PROTEIN FROM @trusupplements Also safe for pregnant/breastfeeding moms. What your sexy self will need: 1 cup rolled oats 1 small ripe banana 1 scoop Chocolate cream Plant based protein ( available www.gettrusupps.com) 1tbs chia seeds 1tbs ground flax seeds 1 cup + 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk 1 teaspoon baking soda 1tbs cashew butter 100% organic stevia extract to taste Waffle machine (can also make into pancakes). Vanilla extract & cinnamon to taste Add 3tbs of warm water to the 1tbs of chia seeds. Let it sit for 5 minutes. Then, bend all ingredients together . Leave cashew butter for topping. Mixture will be thick. Using coconut oil spray waffle machine lightly and cook till desired consistency. WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #foodporn #vegan #vegetarian #plantbased #childofGod _____________________________________________________________ Desayuno fit con waffles de chocolate, banana, y mantequilla de cajuil. Una receta vegana y deliciosa! 🌿☺️ Lo que necesitarás 1taza de copos de avena 1 cda de semillas chia 1cda linaza molida 1cda mantequilla de cajuil o mani 1 scoop de proteína a base de planta de Chocolate crema de @trusupplements ( seguro para las madres embarazadas y lactando. Disponible en www.getteusupps.com) 1 banana pequeña 1taza +1/4 taza de leche de almendras sin azúcar 3/4 cdta de bicarbonato de sodio Extracto de stevia 100% orgánico al gusto Canela y extracto de vainilla al gusto Toma las semillas chia y remójalas en 3 cada de agua. Deja reposar por 5 mins. Bate todos los ingredientes menos la mantequilla de cajuil que será como aderezo encima. En una máquina de waffles o en un sartén rociar ligeramente con un poco de spray de aceite de coco. Cocina como panquecas cada lado o como waffles. Super simple y riquísimo! FELIZ VIERNES MI GENTE BELLA! #hijadecristo
¿åÊ¬Êäµë¤â·ç¤«¤µ¤º¡¢1¥¬¥í¥ó¡Ê3.785¥ê¥Ã¥È¥ë¡Ë¤ò¤Û¤Ü¿å¤ÇÊäµë¤¹¤ë¤½¤¦¡£¼øÆýÃæ¤Î¸½ºß¤Ï¡¢ÉáÃÊ¤ÎÀÝ¼è¥«¥í¥ê¡¼ÎÌ¤Ë600¡Á800¥¥í¥«¥í¥ê¡¼¾å¾è¤»¤·¤¿¿©»ö¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤ó¤À¤È¤«¡Ê¤Á¤Ê¤ß¤Ë¡¢ÊÆ¹ñ»º²ÊÉØ¿Í²Ê³Ø²ñ¤Î¿ä¾©´ð½à¤Ï¡¢¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¤µ¤ó¤ÎÄÉ²Ã¥«¥í¥ê¡¼ÎÌ¤ò²¼²ó¤ë450¡Á500¥¥í¥«¥í¥ê¡¼¡Ë¡£
¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¤µ¤ó¤Î¥¤¥ó¥¹¥¿¥Õ¥©¥í¥ï¡¼¤¿¤Á¤â¡¢Èà½÷¤Î»º¸å¥Ü¥Ç¥£¤Ë¤Ï¤µ¤¹¤¬¤Ë¶ÃØ³¤·¤¿¤è¤¦¤À¤±¤ì¤É¡¢´ó¤»¤é¤ì¤¿¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤ÎÂçÈ¾¤Ï¡Ö¤½¤Î¸«»ö¤Ê»º¸å¥Ü¥Ç¥£¤ÏÅØÎÏ¤Î»òÊª¡ª¡×¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿¾Î»¿¤ÎÀ¼¡£¤È¤¤¤¦¤Î¤â¡¢Èà½÷¤ÏÇ¥¿±Ãæ¤â¥¦¥§¥¤¥È¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°¡¢¹â¶¯ÅÙ¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Ð¥ë¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°¡¢¥è¥¬¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥À¥ó¥¹¤ò·ç¤«¤µ¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤È¤¤¤¦¤«¤é¤¹¤´¤¤¡ª
Fueling 🤗 scrambled whole eggs with mushrooms, Ezekiel Bread, fruit bowl. Red raspberry leaf tea & fenukgreek capsules (for milk production). I feel like a bodybuilder eating every 2 hours. I've never been so hungry in my life. In order to accommodate the surplus of calories I need in order to feed Indi, I've upped my healthy fats and carbs. (*2 whole eggs and 3 whites). It's a challenge to eat a lot of calories in clean foods but I've chosen to stay as healthy as I've been thus far. So to all my ectomorphs (people who need to put in healthy weight). Peep these upcoming meals loaded with good calories. All you have to do is train hard with weights (since I can't at the moment), eat, and rest! I'm not giving up on breastfeeding even though no one prepares you for how tough it is! Got a little more sleep but poor @willy_beamen didn't get any. How kind of him 🤗 FOLLOW ME ON SNAP: Massyfit I'll be posting there a lot! MY @mawarriors I'll be back I promise. Just takin a few days! I miss you girls! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #foodporn #vegetarian #postnatal _____________________________________________________________ Desayuno postnatal y para ectomorfos! Huevos enteros revueltos con champiñones, pan Ezekiel, taza de frutas. Té de hoja de frambuesa roja y cápsulas de fenukgreek (para producción de leche). Me siento como una bodybuilder comiendo cada 2 horas. Nunca he tenido tanta hambre en mi vida. Con el fin de acomodar el excedente de calorías que necesito para alimentar a Indi, he aumentado mis grasas saludables y carbohidratos. (* 2 huevos enteros y 3 blancos). Es un desafío comer muchas calorías comiendo "limpio" y con fibra, pero he decidido permanecer tan saludable como siempre. Así que a todos mis ectomorfos (personas que necesitan poner peso saludable). Miren estas comidas próximas cargadas con buenas calorías. Todo lo que tienes que hacer es entrenar duro con pesas (ya que no puedo en este momento), comer y descansar! No voy a renunciar a la lactancia materna a pesar de que nadie te prepara para lo duro que es! Dormi mucho esta noche a la costilla delpobre @willy_beamen. Tan bello mi chocolate! #hijadecristo
¡ÊÃí¡§¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¤µ¤ó¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¥Ï¡¼¥É¤Ê¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°¤Ï¡¢Èà½÷¤¬¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°´·¤ì¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëÁ°Äó¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¡¢¼«Ê¬¤Ë¹ç¤Ã¤¿±¿Æ°Ë¡¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤ÏÃ´Åö°å¤ËÁêÃÌ¤ò¡Ë
¤¿¤À¡¢Ç¥¿±Ãæ¤â¤º¤Ã¤È¥Õ¥£¥Ã¥È¥Í¥¹Ãæ¿´¤Î¥é¥¤¥Õ¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤Ë¤â´Ø¤ï¤é¤º¡¢Ãæ¤Ë¤Ï¡Ö»éËÃµÛ°ú¤Ç¤·¤ç¡£¼ê½ÑÀ®¸ù¤Í¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Ãæ½ý¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤â¤¢¤Ã¤¿¤è¤¦¡£¤½¤ì¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Èà½÷¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤¬¡ÖÈà½÷¤ÎÆùÂÎ¤Ï¡¢»ºÁ°¤âº£¤âÃÃ¤¨¤¢¤²¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤è¡ª¡×¤È¤¹¤«¤µ¤ºÈ¿·â¡£
¸µ¡¹Ãæ½ý¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤ËÍî¤Á¹þ¤à¤è¤¦¤Ê¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¤µ¤ó¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤±¤ì¤É¡¢Êì¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤Ï¤µ¤é¤Ë¥¿¥Õ¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¯¤Î¤Ç¤Ï!?¡¡ ¥Þ¥Ã¥·¡¼¤µ¤ó¡¢½Ð»º¤ª¤á¤Ç¤È¤¦♡
