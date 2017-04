Today's photo is… snake sausages! . Don't worry, they're not made of snake! 😱 They're just cut to look like little snakes. And if you look carefully there's a real snake in the background…! . This photo is actually from a SNAKE CAFE! You've probably heard of Cat Cafes and Owl Cafes before, and it's a similar concept. At this snake cafe they had about 10 different small snakes in cages that you could choose to dine with. 🐍 The snake stays in the cage the whole time, but you can observe it and keep it on your table while you eat! 🐍💕 After eating my friend and I also opted to pay a little extra to try holding a much larger snake at the end. . The staff were really knowledgable about all the snakes and I learned a lot of snake trivia! 🤔 Plus this snake cafe is more than just a cafe, it's a pet hotel too. If you have a pet snake you can leave it with them while on vacation and they take care of it. The snakes staying over as part of the hotel we're avaliable to touch or have on your table but you could see them through a small window. . Do you think you'd want to go to a Snake Cafe? 🐍 Let me know in the comments!

