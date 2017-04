Like the petals of the hibiscus flower our pancakes interlock to bring you something sweet that looks almost as good as they taste. Try our Hawaiian Whip Cream Sampler highlighting the three signature flavors of Hawaii #luckywelivehawaii #hibiscus #eggsnthingshi #breakfastlunchdinner #hawaiianwhipsampler

A post shared by Eggs 'n Things Hawaii (@eggsnthingshi) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:41pm PST