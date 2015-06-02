日本でもファッションの一環として、年々人気が上昇しているタトゥー。

コスモポリタン イギリス版によると、最近海外のInstagram上で、母子の授乳シーンのタトゥーをアップする女子が増えているんだとか。

母親にとって、授乳期間は子供が成長する中でも限られた貴重な時期。その思い出を体に刻み付けておきたいという思いは、分からんでもない…？

それでは、みんなの芸術性豊かなタトゥーデザインを見ていきましょう。

Breastfeeding is incredibly important to me. I won’t go into all of the reasons why or how magical #liquidgold is. I cherish the bond that we share and my body’s ability to turn #love into food. I have always felt that one of my life’s purposes is to be a #mother. To me this #tattoo represents #motherhood and everything that has come along with it so far in my journey-the connection, the joy, the beauty, the struggle, the support of Mike, my determination to do my best for these two beautiful little souls. As it turns out, normalizing #breastfeeding has become a passion of mine. Once our journey comes to an end, this tattoo is my way to continue to #normalizebreastfeeding as long as this arm gets to roam the earth. #bftattoo #breastfeedingtattoo #normalizebf #bf #nurseinpublic #NIP #supportbreastfeeding #supportbf #positivebreastfeeding #bfing #motherhoodtattoo #breastfeedwithoutfear #breastfed #lactation #lactivist #momlife #bfmom #freshink

New babe 💕💕💕 #tattoo #flowertattoo #mothertattoo #breastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo

#breastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo #honesttogoodnesstattoo thank you love you @heartsheather

💜 I can't even with this one.

#studioartease #breastfeedingtattoo

I'm in love. Sal did an amazing job.

#formybabies #beautifulprincesses #redking #queenmumma #lovethem #tattoo #breastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo

※この翻訳は、抄訳です。

Translation:伊藤 由佳里

COSMOPOLITAN UK