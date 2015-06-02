Breastfeeding is incredibly important to me. I won’t go into all of the reasons why or how magical #liquidgold is. I cherish the bond that we share and my body’s ability to turn #love into food. I have always felt that one of my life’s purposes is to be a #mother. To me this #tattoo represents #motherhood and everything that has come along with it so far in my journey-the connection, the joy, the beauty, the struggle, the support of Mike, my determination to do my best for these two beautiful little souls. As it turns out, normalizing #breastfeeding has become a passion of mine. Once our journey comes to an end, this tattoo is my way to continue to #normalizebreastfeeding as long as this arm gets to roam the earth. #bftattoo #breastfeedingtattoo #normalizebf #bf #nurseinpublic #NIP #supportbreastfeeding #supportbf #positivebreastfeeding #bfing #motherhoodtattoo #breastfeedwithoutfear #breastfed #lactation #lactivist #momlife #bfmom #freshink

A post shared by Tara Giangiordano (@tarasdsu) on Sep 2, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT