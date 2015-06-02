子育ての記念に♡「授乳タトゥー」を入れる女子が増加中？
日本でもファッションの一環として、年々人気が上昇しているタトゥー。
コスモポリタン イギリス版によると、最近海外のInstagram上で、母子の授乳シーンのタトゥーをアップする女子が増えているんだとか。
母親にとって、授乳期間は子供が成長する中でも限られた貴重な時期。その思い出を体に刻み付けておきたいという思いは、分からんでもない…？
それでは、みんなの芸術性豊かなタトゥーデザインを見ていきましょう。
1.
Breastfeeding is incredibly important to me. I won’t go into all of the reasons why or how magical #liquidgold is. I cherish the bond that we share and my body’s ability to turn #love into food. I have always felt that one of my life’s purposes is to be a #mother. To me this #tattoo represents #motherhood and everything that has come along with it so far in my journey-the connection, the joy, the beauty, the struggle, the support of Mike, my determination to do my best for these two beautiful little souls. As it turns out, normalizing #breastfeeding has become a passion of mine. Once our journey comes to an end, this tattoo is my way to continue to #normalizebreastfeeding as long as this arm gets to roam the earth. #bftattoo #breastfeedingtattoo #normalizebf #bf #nurseinpublic #NIP #supportbreastfeeding #supportbf #positivebreastfeeding #bfing #motherhoodtattoo #breastfeedwithoutfear #breastfed #lactation #lactivist #momlife #bfmom #freshink
2.
3.
I've only been nursing my baby for 3 months but I've never been more in love with anything in my life. It's my favorite labor of love. I hope I can continue to nurse Liam until he decides he's ready to wean. Thanks @patschreader_e13 for immortalizing that beauty for me. #breastfeedingtattoo #normalizebreastfeeding
4.
5.
6.
La lactancia no es solo la teta, la succión, el tiempo de las tomas... También es la soledad y la carga, es el bebé que nos devora, es un vaciarse en el otro, un darse completamente al otro... Tattoo de dueña y autor desconocidos, si alguien sabe... que lo cante 😉 #lactancia #lactanciamaterna #breastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo #breastfeedingink #breastfedingart #asesoradelactancia #lactanciabarcelona #lactanciacongracia #doula #doulalife #pospartumdoula #doulaposparto #doulabarcelona
7.
This month marks a full year of breastfeeding. this is the longest I've breastfed for and this is baby number 3. This is to remind me of the courage, strength and determination this journey has shown I have. #breastfeedingisbeautiful #ink #inkmumma #breastfeedingtattoo #celebrate #tattooedmum #talismantattoo
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
#mermaidtattoo made by @paradistattoo drawing made by @alisha_hefner_art_ based off artwork a client brought it. #breastfeedingtattoo #brestfeeding #brestfeedingtattoos #mom #momtattoo #mermaids #babytattoo #babymermaid #mothertattoo #familytattoo #galaxytattoo #galaxy #mermaid #mermaidlove #markofthemachine #bradenton #florida #bradentontattooshops #bradentontattooshop #bradentontattoos
14.
15.
16.
3 beautiful years ..the best decision I have ever made...Sadly, I have to leave :( But I would gladly and willingly undergo every pain all over again in a heart beat...for my little one,my daughter, my love, Alexie. She's worth more than every ounce of the God given milk I have produced.. Time to say bye2x. It was a wonderful breastfeeding journey <3 #breastfeedingmomswithtattoos #normalizebreastfeeding #sustainedbreastfeeding #extendedbreastfeeding #breastfeedingtattoo
17.
18.
※この翻訳は、抄訳です。
Translation:伊藤 由佳里