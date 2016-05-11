これぞ最高のリベンジ 元カレに「痩せろよ」と言われて大変身した女性
オーストラリアのシドニーに住むヘイリーさん。彼女は日々のエクササイズで鍛え抜かれた健康的なボディをInstagramで公開しています。
?? WOW! I woke up to 10,000 followers ?? ? I hope through my story I can help you start or continue on your own health & fitness journey or just simply help you by sharing my food, training and balanced lifestyle tips! ? I am a normal girl, who works in a normal job, who has fallen in love with health and fitness. I know we can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone! ? Comment below with what I can help you with!
ヘイリーさんのInstagramは１万５千人以上のフォロワーがついているほどの人気です。しかし彼女はもともとプロのモデルでもなければフィットネストレーナーでもありません。
実は彼女が有名になったのには理由があるのです。
彼「ちょっとは痩せろよ！」
ヘイリーさんが以前、交際していた彼氏とケンカをしたときのこと。彼がつい口を滑らせてこう言ったそうです。
「ちょっと痩せろよ！」
ヘイリーさんは彼のこのひと言を聞くまで、自分がその時どれほどの体重があるのか気づいていなかったのだそう。
当時の彼女の体重は１１９キロ。彼女自身、人生で最も太っていたそうです。ジャンフードやお酒の飲みすぎで知らず知らずのうちに増えていった体重は、ヘイリーさん自身も驚くほどに増加していたのです。
さて、気になるヘイリーさんの太っていたころの写真はというと…
Don't wait until you've reached your goal to be proud of yourself. Be proud of yourself every step you take towards that goal. Be happy with what you have, whilst working for what you want! Take it all one day at a time and enjoy the journey ?????? #bodytransformation #asn #asnbondi #asnfuelled #body #goals #transformation #motivation #quotes #inspiration #fitness #training #dedication #60kgdown #bikini #beach #4years #challenge #change #lifestyle #fitnessmodel #fitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #activeliving #activelifestyle #loveyou #workout #weightloss #weightlossjourney #journey
まるで別人のよう！現在の姿と比べるとその差は歴然です。
ヘイリーさんがDailymailに語ったところによると、なんとその後６５キロの減量に成功したそうです。彼女は一体どうやってそんなに痩せることができたのでしょうか。
その方法はいたってシンプル。体重増加の原因だったジャンクフードとお酒をやめたのです。そしてヘルシーな食生活と毎日の運動。健康的な生活の基本と言われることを実行しただけだそうです。
24 days! It's crazy. Day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different! ? No cheat meals, no junk food & carb reduction over the last 24 days and the results are in! ? I've lost 3% body fat, 5kgs in body weight and a total of 35cm lost from my body! ? Thank you to everyone who encouraged, pushed, supported and complimented me on my 24 day journey! The best Christmas present I could ask for ?????? ? #transformation #challenge #24days #body #changes #asn #asnbondi #asnfuelled #sydney #christmaseve #christmas #muscles #fitnessjourney #titanfitness #fitnessinspiration #fit #fitchick #happy #changes #goals #nakedfoods #lululemon #challengeaccepted
Dailymail ーより引用（和訳）
まずは達成できる目標から始めたかったんです。だから最初はゴールを５キロ減量に設定しました。そうでないとまるで山を登るような気分になっていたと思うんです。
ジャンクフードとお酒を断ってみたら、すぐに体重が減り始めて驚きました。
一度５キロ減ったら、また５キロを減らすことをゴールにして、それも達成したらまた…と言う感じで。
どうやらヘイリーさんの減量の成功のカギは【小さな目標を繰り返し達成していくこと】にありそうですね。初めから大きい目標を設定してしまうと、そこまでたどりつくのに時間がかかり、途中で挫折してしまいがちです。
もともと運動が好きだったという彼女はこの方法で順調にダイエットとエクササイズを継続して、ついに見事なプロポーションを手に入れたのです。
The sting in your sunburn. The salt in your hair. The sand in your toes. The days in your bikini. Summer is coming ?????? #warm #fitness #training #body #bikini #summerbody #beach #tan #saturday #saintkoko #saintkokoswimwear #saintkokomodel #beachbody #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitnessaddict #fitnessmodel #asn #bikinibody #asnfuelled #asnbondi #abs #shredding #summerbodiesaremadeinwinter #saturday
Use your smile to change the world, don't let the world change your smile! Holiday dreaming, wearing the Sunseeker Wrap Bikini from @saintkoko_swimwear use my code "HAYLEY10" for your cheeky discount?????? #bikini #summer #holiday #bikinibody #smile #happiness #training #fitness #saintkokoswimwear #saintkoko #saintkokobabe #beachbody #sand #sun #beach #asn #asnfuelled #asnbondi #sunday #sydney #photography #tan #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #fitnessmodel #motivation
Let's get cheeky this hump day ?????? I'm giving away a winter stack for anyone who follows @asn_bondi and tells me which supplement they like the most! Extra credit to anyone who posts a picture of them showing the ASN love ?????? #booty #cheeky #giveaway #asn #asnbondi #asnfuelled #bondijunction #bondi #evolve #supplement #wpi #inspiration #fitness #fitnessmodel #fitnessmotivation #fitnessinspiration #body #goals #tan #beach #bikini #cheeky #curves #workout #ambassador #humpday #wednesday #bikinimodel #love #bikinibody
そしてヘイリーさんが手に入れたのは美しい体型だけではありません。
なんと新しい彼氏も出来て、幸せいっぱいの様子です！
Sweat together. Eat together. Laugh together. My perfect Sunday. Cheeky sweat session with this kid at @titanfitness_au ?????? Get my circuit workout on my Snapchat ??hayleywestoby?? #training #fitness #sweat #sunday #asn #asnbondi #asnfuelled #titansgym #sydney #coogee #train #fitnessmotivation #fitnessmodel #fitnessinspiration #fitnessjourney #fitnessaddict #bodyscience #nike #fivepointfour #lululemon #couplegoals #inspiration #snapchat #body #goals #summershred
元彼に言われた一言で一念発起して減量に成功し、美しい体と素敵な彼氏を手に入れたヘイリーさん。これぞ最高のリベンジと言えるのではないでしょうか。
ヘイリーさんは今でも時々Instagramに減量前の自分の写真をシェアしています。そうすることでモチベーションをキープしているのだそうです。
痩せた後も日々運動と健康的な食生活を継続しているヘイリーさんのInstagramのフォロワーは増え続けているということです。きっと前向きに生きる彼女の姿が、同じようにダイエットやエクササイズに励む人たちの希望となっているのでしょうね。
[文・構成／grape編集部]