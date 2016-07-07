カーダシアン姉妹級♡お尻をぷっくり見せる撮影法って!?
カーダシアン姉妹の共通項といえば、何と言ってもぷっくりしたお尻！ 骨格が違うといったらそれでおしまいだけど、きっと何らかの撮影のコツもあるはず！
コスモポリタン イギリス版によれば、ブロガーのサラ・プートが画期的な手法を発見したそう。
彼女は＜Instagram＞にメリハリのあるヒップを撮影するメソッドを公開。そのカラクリとは、ヒップのインプラントもパッドでも何でもなく、単に撮影する角度による錯覚なんだとか。
Not a progress photo 🙅🏼 Since its #humpday I thought it would be appropriate to post a booty pic 🍑 I thought I'd show my booty from its normal straight leg standing position vs a posed booty pop position 😬 cause in a world where the Kardashian's bootys are so glorified, we need to remember that the photos we see of them and others aren't always reality. Their butts can't ALWAYS look that big from every angle 🤔 Same goes with photos on Instagram, we see them as goals and think we'll never be able to gain that much muscle or lose that much fat, but what you need to remember is that those photos you see are achievable, you can get to your goals, you can achieve anything with the right amount of determination, patience and effort! Don't think you can't because you're comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body. Use them as motivation but don't get too caught up on them. YOU are beautiful and can do anything you put your mind to. I hope you have an amazing day 🌴☀️
これはビフォーアフター写真ではありません。お尻を大きく見せるのは角度次第
しかし、どう見ても豊尻手術のビフォーアフターにしか見えない！ でも2つの写真は数分違いで撮影されたまったく同じ状態のお尻とのこと。
「ここでは、まっすぐ立った状態とお尻を突き出した体勢を見せています。セレブの完璧なヒップ写真にだまされないで」
彼女は同じことがヒップ以外にも当てはまると言う。たとえば、背筋を伸ばして立ち、お腹を引っ込めると、力を入れないで立っているときよりもウエストが細く見えると指摘。
「私達は（他人の＜Instagram＞の写真を）見て、それが目指すべき理想だと決め、彼女たちのように筋肉をつけたり、痩せることなんてできないと思い込む。でも、強い意志、忍耐力、努力があれば、目的は絶対に達成できる！」
「他人が加工や演出した写真と自分の普段の体と比べるなんてナンセンス」
サラはこんな言葉でキャプションを締めくくっている。
「彼女たちの写真を見てモチベーションを上げるのはいいけど、固執しすぎてはダメ。あなたは今のままで美しく、腹をくくれば何でもできるんだから」
とりあえず、写真の撮り方もわかったし、理想のボディメイキングも何だかできる気がしてきた！
※この翻訳は、抄訳です。
Translation:Rubicon Solutions