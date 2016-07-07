Not a progress photo 🙅🏼 Since its #humpday I thought it would be appropriate to post a booty pic 🍑 I thought I'd show my booty from its normal straight leg standing position vs a posed booty pop position 😬 cause in a world where the Kardashian's bootys are so glorified, we need to remember that the photos we see of them and others aren't always reality. Their butts can't ALWAYS look that big from every angle 🤔 Same goes with photos on Instagram, we see them as goals and think we'll never be able to gain that much muscle or lose that much fat, but what you need to remember is that those photos you see are achievable, you can get to your goals, you can achieve anything with the right amount of determination, patience and effort! Don't think you can't because you're comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body. Use them as motivation but don't get too caught up on them. YOU are beautiful and can do anything you put your mind to. I hope you have an amazing day 🌴☀️

A photo posted by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on Nov 16, 2016 at 2:08am PST