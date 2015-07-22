明日20日で8年間の任期を終え、ホワイトハウスを去るオバマ大統領。

＜ハフィントンポスト＞によると、これまでオバマ一家の軌跡を撮り続けてきた公式フォトグラファーのピート・サウザ氏が、昨日こんな写真をアップしたよう。

そこには、大雪の中で娘たちと雪合戦しながら戯れる、オバマ大統領の姿が。サウザ氏によると、この写真に収められた日は「彼の"お気に入りの1日"」なんだとか。

彼は投稿の際、写真についてこのようにコメント。

みんないつも僕に、「お気に入りの大統領の写真を選んでくれ」って言うんだ。でも、そんなの選べないよ。だから、僕の「お気に入りの1日」について話すことにした。それは2010年2月のある土曜日、ワシントン全体が雪に覆われた日。前の晩僕は事務所で寝泊まりしてて、明日ホワイトハウスまで車を走らせるのは無理だろうな、と思ってたんだ。でも、ふとこう思った。「大統領はたぶん…いや、きっと、娘たちと一緒に雪の中で遊んで、"父親の表情"を見せてくれるんじゃないか」って。その期待は当たったよ。

サウザ氏の言うとおり、雪の中で寝そべる3人の表情は、"最高"に幸せそう♡

Snow angels. 2010.

真っ白な雪のなかに佇むホワイトハウスもまた、何とも言えない美しさ。

Snowstorm 2010. The President with Sasha and Malia.

サウザ氏はこれまでにも、SNS上でオバマファミリーの日常を映し出す数々の名カットを披露。以下、その一部を紹介します。

イギリスのジョージ王子と対面した時。

President and Mrs Obama meet Prince George as the Duke of Cambridge watches at Kensington Palace.

副補佐官ベン・ローズ氏の娘、エラちゃんをあやした時。

サンディフック小学校銃乱射事件についてスピーチし、涙ながらに銃規制を唱えたとき。

A tighter frame from same situation.

2009年、「スーパーボウル」が始まる前。

Are you ready for the Super Bowl? President Obama in the Oval Office (from 2009).

歴代大統領たちと談笑。

ホワイトハウスで行われた「レイ・チャールズ・トリビュート・コンサート」にて、仲良く踊る夫妻。

And he danced...Check it out on PBS tonight (Friday) at 9pm. What a night. #raycharlestribute

スピーチ前のバックステージにて。

President Obama waits backstage before his town hall at Lindley Hall today. (Tea in hand.)

プレゼントされたロッキングチェアを試したとき。

ベトナム、ハノイの市民食堂で食事する大統領。

Beers and dinner with Anthony Bourdain last night in Hanoi. @anthonybourdain

2016年6月の広島訪問。

G7 伊勢志摩サミットに向けて準備中。

President Obama works on his remarks for his visit to Hiroshima during a break at the G7 Summit.

2009年1月、ゴルフカートに乗って移動する夫妻。

2009年2月、スローダンスを踊る夫妻。

2009年。「ホワイトハウスに引っ越したら犬が飼いたい」と言っていた娘たちのため、愛犬ボーを連れてきた日。

ホワイトハウスの職員たちにドッキリを仕掛けられた時。

Another snowman from yesterday. Yes he enjoyed the prank. See previous post for the backstory.

2017年1月、シカゴで行われた退任演説。

アンドルーズ空軍基地にて、専用機から降りる瞬間。

Back at Joint Base Andrews.

大統領として多くの功績を残すだけでなく、素晴らしき夫として、また家族思いな父親として、私たちに数々の感動を与えてくれたオバマ大統領。

たとえ一家がホワイトハウスを去っても、その思い出は、いつまでも人々の胸に残り続けることでしょう。