公式カメラマンがシェアした、オバマ一家の「最高の1日」
明日20日で8年間の任期を終え、ホワイトハウスを去るオバマ大統領。
＜ハフィントンポスト＞によると、これまでオバマ一家の軌跡を撮り続けてきた公式フォトグラファーのピート・サウザ氏が、昨日こんな写真をアップしたよう。
People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President. But I just can't do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day. It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn't drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed...and yes, hoped...that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did. Two more pictures will follow.
そこには、大雪の中で娘たちと雪合戦しながら戯れる、オバマ大統領の姿が。サウザ氏によると、この写真に収められた日は「彼の"お気に入りの1日"」なんだとか。
彼は投稿の際、写真についてこのようにコメント。
みんないつも僕に、「お気に入りの大統領の写真を選んでくれ」って言うんだ。でも、そんなの選べないよ。だから、僕の「お気に入りの1日」について話すことにした。それは2010年2月のある土曜日、ワシントン全体が雪に覆われた日。前の晩僕は事務所で寝泊まりしてて、明日ホワイトハウスまで車を走らせるのは無理だろうな、と思ってたんだ。でも、ふとこう思った。「大統領はたぶん…いや、きっと、娘たちと一緒に雪の中で遊んで、"父親の表情"を見せてくれるんじゃないか」って。その期待は当たったよ。
サウザ氏の言うとおり、雪の中で寝そべる3人の表情は、"最高"に幸せそう♡
真っ白な雪のなかに佇むホワイトハウスもまた、何とも言えない美しさ。
サウザ氏はこれまでにも、SNS上でオバマファミリーの日常を映し出す数々の名カットを披露。以下、その一部を紹介します。
イギリスのジョージ王子と対面した時。
副補佐官ベン・ローズ氏の娘、エラちゃんをあやした時。
サンディフック小学校銃乱射事件についてスピーチし、涙ながらに銃規制を唱えたとき。
2009年、「スーパーボウル」が始まる前。
歴代大統領たちと談笑。
Only 43 men have served as President of the United States. Although President Obama is the 44th President, Grover Cleveland served non-consecutive terms so he is counted twice (as the 22nd and 24th). Here, four Presidents share a laugh backstage at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library in 2013. #presidentsday
ホワイトハウスで行われた「レイ・チャールズ・トリビュート・コンサート」にて、仲良く踊る夫妻。
スピーチ前のバックステージにて。
プレゼントされたロッキングチェアを試したとき。
ベトナム、ハノイの市民食堂で食事する大統領。
2016年6月の広島訪問。
G7 伊勢志摩サミットに向けて準備中。
2009年1月、ゴルフカートに乗って移動する夫妻。
2009年2月、スローダンスを踊る夫妻。
Our elegant First Lady shown at the first "Governors Ball" in February 2009. Backstory for the photo geeks: I had just upgraded to the Canon 5DM2 and had not yet explored using high ISO; with the 5D, I was afraid to go above 640 ISO. But this situation forced to up my ISO to 2500. The only light was from the chandeliers above and as they began dancing (to a live performance by Earth, Wind and Fire), I wasn't sure I could make a usable photograph. I was using a 35mm f/1.4 with 1/80th of a second at f/1.4, normally too slow a shutter speed to stop action even of a slow dance. But, luckily I had several sharp frames to choose from.
2009年。「ホワイトハウスに引っ越したら犬が飼いたい」と言っていた娘たちのため、愛犬ボーを連れてきた日。
ホワイトハウスの職員たちにドッキリを仕掛けられた時。
2017年1月、シカゴで行われた退任演説。
アンドルーズ空軍基地にて、専用機から降りる瞬間。
大統領として多くの功績を残すだけでなく、素晴らしき夫として、また家族思いな父親として、私たちに数々の感動を与えてくれたオバマ大統領。
たとえ一家がホワイトハウスを去っても、その思い出は、いつまでも人々の胸に残り続けることでしょう。