見ているほうまでしあわせな気持ちになっちゃう、結婚写真。結婚式は多くの人にとって「人生最良の日」と言っても過言ではないでしょう。

そんな人生最高の日の写真の中から、さらに最高の1枚を選ぼう！と「Junebug Weddings」は「Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest」を開催。

ここでは、2016年に50ヶ国9,000枚の中から「トップ50」に選ばれた写真の一部を紹介したいと思います。

大自然の中で

Victor Lax | Víctor Lax Photography

ふたりだけの誓い？

Tricia Victoria | Tricia Victoria Photography

映画の
ダンスシーンさながら

Robert Mauriell | Robert Mauriell Photography

ふたりで走れば
とにかく楽しい！

Sara Byrne | Sara K Byrne Photography

たとえ天気が
悪くても

Tara Lilly | Tara Lilly Photography

花嫁を抱きしめる
母の手に刻まれた想い

Tara Theilen | Theilen Photography

好きな人と一緒って
こんなにも嬉しいんだ

Nate Kaiser | The Image is Found

はい、ポーズ

Roy Nuesca | Roy Nuesca Photography

嬉しすぎて
笑っちゃうんだ

Lauren Louise | Lauren Louise Photography

仲良し夫婦の
ハイタッチ

Kelly Tunney

そっと寄り添う信頼感

Roberto Panciatici | Roberto Panciatici Photography

騒げ！

Ken Pak | Ken Pak Photography

送り出しのとき

Marissa Kaplan | Marissa Joy Photography

光に包まれた花嫁

Paulo Santos | Paulo Santos Wedding Photographer

ふたりで、妖精の国へ

Lanny Mann | Two Mann Studios

心温まる日々を

Jon Dennis | S6 Wedding Photography

きっと、その表情は笑顔

Jennifer Moher | Jennifer Moher Photography

男たちの絆

Jordan Voth | Jordan Voth Photography

ダンスの輪の
中心になる日

John Barwood | John Barwood Photography

人生の険しい道も
越えられる

Jon Dennis | S6 Wedding Photography

やっぱり嬉しい！

India Earl

カジュアルに。

Jakob Granqvist | Nordica Photography

森の中の花嫁

James Broadbent | Chasewild

飛んでいくブーケ

Hugh Whitaker

ブーケは自転車カゴへ

Danelle Bohane

まるで、絵画のよう

Eka Adhitya | Eka Adhitya Photography

ハッピーなシンメトリー

Hendra Lesmana | Cheese N Click Photography

ふたりでいることが
大事なんだ

Gabe McClintock | Gabe McClintock Photography

ラクダを引いて

Danelle Bohane

ふたりに祝福が降り注ぐ

Gustavo Franco | Gustavo Franco Fotografia

光と影

Curtis Moore | Moore Photography

花火のなかで
口づけを

David West | David West Photography

太陽にも祝福されて

Andy Gaines | Andy Gaines Photography

たたずむ、ふたり

Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography

特別な空間で

Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography

祝福の嵐！

Caroline Briggs | The Twins Weddings

花婿の元へ

Christopher Foltz | Christopher|F Photography

母の愛、娘の愛

Ashley and Benjamin Kochanowski | Rosey Red Photography

応募期間は毎年11月から12月の頭に行われ、3名の著名な写真家3名の手によって50枚が選ばれるそう。そして「式当日」の写真であること。そのルールがあるだけに、ハッピーなもの、厳かなもの、緊張しているもの、さまざまな表情が読み取れますね。

Top Photo by David West | David West Photography
