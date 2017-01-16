人生最良の日の、さらに「最高の1枚」を集めました
見ているほうまでしあわせな気持ちになっちゃう、結婚写真。結婚式は多くの人にとって「人生最良の日」と言っても過言ではないでしょう。
そんな人生最高の日の写真の中から、さらに最高の1枚を選ぼう！と「Junebug Weddings」は「Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest」を開催。
ここでは、2016年に50ヶ国9,000枚の中から「トップ50」に選ばれた写真の一部を紹介したいと思います。
大自然の中で
Victor Lax | Víctor Lax Photography
ふたりだけの誓い？
Tricia Victoria | Tricia Victoria Photography
映画の
ダンスシーンさながら
Robert Mauriell | Robert Mauriell Photography
ふたりで走れば
とにかく楽しい！
Sara Byrne | Sara K Byrne Photography
たとえ天気が
悪くても
Tara Lilly | Tara Lilly Photography
花嫁を抱きしめる
母の手に刻まれた想い
Tara Theilen | Theilen Photography
好きな人と一緒って
こんなにも嬉しいんだ
Nate Kaiser | The Image is Found
はい、ポーズ
Roy Nuesca | Roy Nuesca Photography
嬉しすぎて
笑っちゃうんだ
Lauren Louise | Lauren Louise Photography
仲良し夫婦の
ハイタッチ
Kelly Tunney
そっと寄り添う信頼感
Roberto Panciatici | Roberto Panciatici Photography
騒げ！
Ken Pak | Ken Pak Photography
送り出しのとき
Marissa Kaplan | Marissa Joy Photography
光に包まれた花嫁
Paulo Santos | Paulo Santos Wedding Photographer
ふたりで、妖精の国へ
Lanny Mann | Two Mann Studios
心温まる日々を
Jon Dennis | S6 Wedding Photography
きっと、その表情は笑顔
Jennifer Moher | Jennifer Moher Photography
男たちの絆
Jordan Voth | Jordan Voth Photography
ダンスの輪の
中心になる日
John Barwood | John Barwood Photography
人生の険しい道も
越えられる
Jon Dennis | S6 Wedding Photography
やっぱり嬉しい！
India Earl
カジュアルに。
Jakob Granqvist | Nordica Photography
森の中の花嫁
James Broadbent | Chasewild
飛んでいくブーケ
Hugh Whitaker
ブーケは自転車カゴへ
Danelle Bohane
まるで、絵画のよう
Eka Adhitya | Eka Adhitya Photography
ハッピーなシンメトリー
Hendra Lesmana | Cheese N Click Photography
ふたりでいることが
大事なんだ
Gabe McClintock | Gabe McClintock Photography
ラクダを引いて
Danelle Bohane
ふたりに祝福が降り注ぐ
Gustavo Franco | Gustavo Franco Fotografia
光と影
Curtis Moore | Moore Photography
花火のなかで
口づけを
David West | David West Photography
太陽にも祝福されて
Andy Gaines | Andy Gaines Photography
たたずむ、ふたり
Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography
特別な空間で
Dan O'Day | Dan O'Day Photography
祝福の嵐！
Caroline Briggs | The Twins Weddings
花婿の元へ
Christopher Foltz | Christopher|F Photography
母の愛、娘の愛
Ashley and Benjamin Kochanowski | Rosey Red Photography
応募期間は毎年11月から12月の頭に行われ、3名の著名な写真家3名の手によって50枚が選ばれるそう。そして「式当日」の写真であること。そのルールがあるだけに、ハッピーなもの、厳かなもの、緊張しているもの、さまざまな表情が読み取れますね。