見ているほうまでしあわせな気持ちになっちゃう、結婚写真。結婚式は多くの人にとって「人生最良の日」と言っても過言ではないでしょう。

そんな人生最高の日の写真の中から、さらに最高の1枚を選ぼう！と「Junebug Weddings」は「Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest」を開催。

ここでは、2016年に50ヶ国9,000枚の中から「トップ50」に選ばれた写真の一部を紹介したいと思います。