内田篤人が“スター”に！シャルケの「クリスマス劇」がいいぞ
今日はクリスマスということで、シャルケがおもしろい企画動画を配信していたぞ！
Merry Christmas, everyone! Best wishes from all of us at #S04! 🎅🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/TVofFEvUUI
- FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 2016年12月24日
3篇にもなる結構な大作で、内田篤人はスターならぬ星の役で出演している。
🎄 Christmas is around the corner and the Royal Blues have put on a special Nativity play for you!
We hope you enjoy part one 💙 #s04 pic.twitter.com/epEZxXMImT
- FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 2016年12月22日
Part 2 of the #S04 Nativity is here! 🎄
Will Josef and Maria find a room? And what good news does the Angel Naldo bring? Let's find out... pic.twitter.com/M8yHEGgAoQ
- FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 2016年12月23日
It's time for the third and final part of a #Schalke Christmas Story, as the shepherds follow Uchida's star to Gelsenkirchen bearing gifts 🎁 pic.twitter.com/yZ6b23qyFX
- FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 2016年12月24日
話としては、キリスト降誕劇だろうか。
クリスティアン・ハイデルSDまで出演しているなか、天使役？のナウドのインパクトがすごい…。
何はともあれシャルケファンにとっては嬉しいクリスマスプレゼントになったはず！