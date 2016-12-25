内田篤人が“スター”に！シャルケの「クリスマス劇」がいいぞ

今日はクリスマスということで、シャルケがおもしろい企画動画を配信していたぞ！

3篇にもなる結構な大作で、内田篤人はスターならぬ星の役で出演している。

話としては、キリスト降誕劇だろうか。

クリスティアン・ハイデルSDまで出演しているなか、天使役？のナウドのインパクトがすごい…。

何はともあれシャルケファンにとっては嬉しいクリスマスプレゼントになったはず！