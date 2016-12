a bread sampler set from Signifiant Signifie, a very popular bakery based in Tokyo's Sangenjaya that was doing a pop-up at one of department stores in the city center. the pleasantly dense and chewy breads loaded with different nuts, fruits, and grain were all good, but 'pain au vin' (top right), their signature bread packing on red wine and nuts, was truly delightful. #signifiantsignifie #シニフィアンシニフィエ

A photo posted by chika (@shewhoeats) on Feb 25, 2016 at 4:07am PST